West Virginia Makes Top 10 ‘Hangry’ States List – But Virginia’s Too Classy to Complain

We’ve all been there—your meeting runs long, your coworker is droning on, and you just snap. You’re not mad at them, you’re mad at your stomach. Hangry is a word that comes from combining “hunger” and “angry,” and it happens when hunger makes us lash out over things we would normally brush off. But according to a study by Zippia, some states may be more prone to hangry behavior than others.

So, are you living in one of the hangriest states in the US? Let’s take a look at the findings.

What Is Hangry?

Hangry happens when hunger leads to irritability, frustration, or anger, causing people to react in ways they normally wouldn’t. You might feel fine, but when your blood sugar drops and you’re hungry, everything might start to annoy you. The good news? It’s not just you—many people experience it, and some states are more prone to it than others.

Ranking the Hangriest States

Zippia analyzed several factors to determine which states are most affected by hangry behavior, including:

Number of Walmarts (for cheap food access)

(for cheap food access) Number of fast food joints per capita

“Hanger” Google search volume (how much people search for “hanger”)

(how much people search for “hanger”) Percent of people with diabetes (which can affect blood sugar levels)

(which can affect blood sugar levels) Worst break laws (shorter breaks = more hunger)

Here are the top 10 hangriest states in the US:

1. Maine – The Hangriest State

Maine tops the list with a politeness score of 99.3, but it’s also a hangry hotspot. With just 3.1 fast food joints per 10,000 residents, it’s hard to get a quick bite when hunger strikes. Maine also has a high diabetes rate that may increase irritability, and the state’s lunch break laws, though decent, don’t do enough to ease the hangry situation.

2. Mississippi – Hungry and Stressed

Mississippi lands at number 2 due to the lack of lunch break laws. While the state has 86 Walmarts, making food accessible, no required lunch breaks mean that residents can’t get food when they need it most. The combination of long work hours and limited food options makes Mississippi one of the most hangry states.

3. Alaska – Hard to Stay Calm When Hungry

Alaska comes in at number 3 because of its low number of Walmarts (9) and fast food joints (2.6 per 10,000 residents). The lack of break protections for those 18 and older makes it even worse, so it’s easy to see why Alaskans might feel hangry when hunger strikes.

4. Vermont – A Quick Meal is Hard to Find

Vermont ranks as the 4th hangriest state with just 1.9 fast food joints per 10,000 residents and only six Walmarts. When hunger hits, it can be difficult to find a fast meal. Vermont also has unclear break laws, which only adds to the hangry issue.

5. South Dakota – Diabetes and Hunger Don’t Mix

South Dakota’s 10.6% diabetes rate makes it one of the hangriest states. Without any mandated break laws, hungry South Dakotans may struggle to find a moment to eat, leading to more hangry behavior.

6. Idaho – Not Enough Food Options

Idaho ranks 6th with only 3.8 fast food joints per 10,000 residents and 27 Walmarts. It’s also dealing with 10.3% diabetes among adults, meaning hunger could make people in Idaho a bit more irritable than in other states.

7. West Virginia – A High Diabetes Rate

West Virginia might look better when it comes to fast food, with 5.3 fast food joints per 10,000 residents, but a 15.7% diabetes rate among adults puts it in the top 10 hangriest states. Hunger is clearly a concern here, making it easy for people to feel frustrated when they’re hungry.

8. Oregon – Searching for a Way to Stop Hangriness

Oregon comes in at 8th place, with a high volume of “hanger” searches on Google. Oregonians are clearly concerned about hangriness, but with only 3.6 fast food joints per 10,000 residents, finding a quick meal may still be a challenge.

9. Montana – Lack of Break Laws Make It Worse

Montana ranks as the 9th hangriest state. The state has a low number of Walmarts (16), but the real issue lies in the lack of break laws. With fewer places to grab a bite and no break protections, hunger can cause frustration and make people hangry.

10. Rhode Island – Diabetes and Hunger Don’t Mix

Rounding out the top 10, Rhode Island is ranked as the 10th hangriest state. With 2.5 fast food joints per 10,000 residents and over 10% of residents having diabetes, it’s clear why hunger may lead to hangry moods in this small but densely populated state.

Hangry behavior affects everyone from time to time, but some states are more prone to it than others. Whether it’s due to limited food options, long work hours, or health issues like diabetes, certain states are more likely to have residents struggling with hunger-induced frustration. If you live in one of the hangriest states, make sure to grab a snack before it’s too late!

SOURCE