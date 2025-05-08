States-by-State Analysis of America’s Most Hated Dishes Revealed

Taste is subjective, but gross foods can occasionally be agreed upon by large segments of the population. Or, at least, by large numbers of people in certain states.

A case in point? The most despised food in each state. How does your dislike for certain foods compare to that of other residents in your state?

Fit for Grubs.

Zippia’s 2022 report used Google Trends Data to analyze the least-searched items from a list of 40 of America’s most controversial foods. While these findings do not necessarily represent “hated” foods, they do help identify which foods Americans are definitely not looking for.

Alabama

Dwight Schrute would be furious if he knew how much people in Alabama despise beets. They believe that not even the state’s signature white barbecue sauce can improve the flavor of this earthy root vegetable.

Alaska

According to Alaskans, turkey bacon is not real bacon, and they despise the poultry-based faux pork product.

Arizona

According to Zippia, beets are the most despised food in Arizona. Traditional Tex-Mex dishes often lack beets in favor of more flavorful ingredients like lime and jalapeño. This makes sense.

Arkansas

Arkansas residents are among the least likely to order anchovy pizza, despite widespread disdain for the tiny fish.

California

Dirty martinis are unlikely to be at the top of the list of popular drinks in California bars. The most despised food in California is olives.

Colorado

Colorado residents may be adventurous in their outdoor pursuits, but they are less so in their culinary choices. Rugged Coloradans prefer pork over turkey, especially bacon. Turkey bacon is Colorado’s most despised food.

Connecticut

There is a correct and incorrect way to order steak in Connecticut. Locals believe that well-done steak wastes a perfectly good cut of beef. And don’t go for the ketchup.

Delaware

Don’t bother putting out olives at a Delaware dinner party. Locals will almost certainly avoid the state’s most despised food.

