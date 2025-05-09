These Are the 15 Loudest States in the U.S., According to a New Study

Noisy neighbours, loud traffic, and crowded spaces—some U.S. states are just louder than others. Whether you live in a busy city or a peaceful suburb, noise is part of life. But where does it get the loudest?

A new study by Zippia reveals the noisiest states in America, based on population density, home size, household size, and registered vehicles per square mile. States with smaller homes, more people, and high car density ranked higher for noise.

Let’s look at the top 15 loudest states in the U.S. that may have you reaching for your earplugs.

1. New Jersey – The Loudest State in the U.S.

New Jersey tops the list, thanks to its high population and traffic density. With 1,207 people and 371 cars per square mile, it’s not surprising that peace and quiet are hard to come by.

2. California – Big Families, Small Homes

California is known for its sunshine, but it’s also known for crowded living. With an average of 2.67 people per household and homes just 1,625 square feet, space is tight. Combine that with traffic, and you’ve got a noisy environment.

3. Hawaii – Paradise with a Side of Noise

Although it’s a dream destination, Hawaii ranks third for loudness. The small average home size (1,308 sq. ft.) and 3.02 people per household create a lot of sound in close quarters.

4. Florida – Noise Meets the Ocean Breeze

Florida may offer beaches, but don’t expect them to be quiet. With 376 people and 148 cars per square mile, the Sunshine State buzzes with activity year-round, especially with tourists around.

5. Rhode Island – Small but Mighty (Noisy)

Rhode Island is America’s smallest state but one of the loudest. It has the highest number of cars per square mile (395), and 1,010 residents in the same space—enough to cause daily noise pollution.

6. Illinois – Urban Crowds in Tight Spaces

Illinois, especially Chicago, deals with smaller apartments and high population density. The average home size of 1,632 sq. ft. adds to the squeeze, making it a louder place to live.

7. Massachusetts – Historic Streets, Heavy Traffic

In Massachusetts, around 866 people and 278 cars pass through each square mile. Whether you’re in Boston or the suburbs, you’ll hear the noise of busy streets and daily commuting.

8. New York – Big Cities, Big Sound

While upstate New York is quieter, New York City’s noise pushes the state up this list. Even without every New Yorker driving, the 100 cars per square mile and general city life keep things loud.

9. Delaware – Big Homes, Busy Streets

Delaware has decently sized homes (1,800 sq. ft.), but the streets are lively. With 484 people and 222 cars per square mile, outside noise can still be an issue.

10. Maryland – Dense and Busy

Maryland’s average house size of 1,920 sq. ft. offers some space indoors, but outside, you’re rubbing shoulders with 615 people and 197 cars per square mile.

11. Ohio – Tight Living, Modest Density

While Ohio has fewer people per square mile (283), many homes are on the smaller side (1,620 sq. ft.). That leads to more indoor noise from family members and neighbours.

12. Connecticut – High Traffic, High Volume

Connecticut ranks high due to 741 people and 269 cars per square mile. Whether it’s morning school traffic or daily commuting, it’s not the quietest state to live in.

13. Pennsylvania – City Buzz with Countryside Calm

With only 98 cars per square mile, Pennsylvania might seem peaceful. But Philadelphia and Pittsburgh’s population density still bring up the noise level to rank it 13th.

14. Michigan – Loud Indoors, Quiet Roads

Michigan benefits from fewer cars (53 per square mile), but small homes (1,530 sq. ft.) and long winters mean more time spent indoors—where the noise builds up.

15. Indiana – Almost Peaceful

With just 62 cars per square mile and 184 people in the same area, Indiana closes the top 15 loudest states. It’s quieter than many, but still not completely serene.

While noise is part of life, some states clearly face more daily commotion than others—whether from traffic, small homes, or dense populations. If you’re planning a move and value peace and quiet, it might be wise to check the noise levels before settling down.

So, whether it’s New Jersey’s packed roads or Hawaii’s close living quarters, these rankings can help you understand where you’ll hear more hustle and bustle—and where you might get a little more silence.

