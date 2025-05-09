Most Neighborly Cities in the USA: Where People Are the Friendliest

Finding a place where people greet you with a smile, help their neighbours, and care about their community is a big deal. A strong, friendly neighbourhood can make life better and more enjoyable. If you’ve ever wondered where in the United States people are the most welcoming, this list has the answers.

Neighbor.com studied 100 of the biggest metro cities using surveys, government reports, and consumer data to find out where people are the most neighbourly. They asked 1,000 Americans what makes a good neighbour and ranked cities based on things like volunteering, crime rates, and voter turnout.

Here are the top 12 cities in the U.S. where people are known to be especially friendly and supportive.

Madison, Wisconsin – The Friendliest of All

Madison takes the top spot as the most neighbourly city in the country. Locals love gathering at the biggest producer-only farmers’ market in the U.S. The city is also full of nature, good food, and engaged citizens. Nearly 60% of people voted in the last mayoral election, showing they care deeply about their community.

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Midwest Kindness

Minneapolis shows how kind and giving Midwesterners can be. People here volunteer and donate more than most other cities. It’s a lively place with beautiful lakes, a strong arts scene, and big attractions like the Mall of America.

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Volunteering Champions

In Colorado Springs, 69% of residents volunteer for local causes — the highest rate in the country. With stunning mountain views, it’s a lovely place to live. Its popularity is also growing with a very active housing market.

Sarasota, Florida – Sunshine and Smiles

Sarasota is Florida’s most neighbourly city and the only one from the state to make the list. With its sunny beaches and growing population, it’s quickly becoming a favourite place to live. Between 2021 and 2022, its population grew by 3.4%, the highest among the top cities.

Rochester, New York – Kindness in the Empire State

Rochester breaks the stereotype of rude New Yorkers. It scored highly in charity work and community volunteering, making it one of the most welcoming cities in the Northeast.

Provo, Utah – A Place for New Beginnings

Provo is not only affordable but also full of friendly people. Many volunteer in their local areas, and it’s a great place to start a business. The strong sense of support makes it a great city for families and professionals.

Salt Lake City, Utah – Tech and Togetherness

The capital of Utah is growing fast, especially in the tech world, earning the nickname “next Silicon Valley.” At the same time, it’s a safe and warm community with great voter turnout and active volunteers.

Ogden, Utah – Historic and Helpful

Ogden, Utah’s oldest city, is also one of its kindest. Half the people living there say they regularly help out in the community. Plus, its downtown is vibrant, and it’s close to mountains and nature, making it ideal for outdoor lovers.

Raleigh, North Carolina – Southern Hospitality at Its Best

Raleigh offers a perfect mix of job opportunities, pleasant weather, and friendly vibes. Many new people have moved in recently, but the city still feels like a close-knit town. If you love nature, there are over 180 miles of greenway trails waiting for you.

Richmond, Virginia – Friendly and Full of History

Richmond has seen more than 30,000 new residents move in over two years, and it still keeps its warm, community-driven spirit. It ranks high in voter turnout and offers affordable living, which attracts families and young professionals.

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Coastal Kindness

Not just a tourist spot, Virginia Beach is a great place to live too. People are very active in their communities, especially during elections. With family-friendly attractions and scenic views, it’s ideal for both vacationers and long-term residents.

Seattle, Washington – Generous and Green

Famous for its coffee and rain, Seattle is also a hub for generosity. People here care deeply about their surroundings and often volunteer or donate to causes. It’s a big tech city, home to companies like Amazon and Microsoft, but still maintains a close community feel.

Whether it’s the laid-back charm of Sarasota or the community-first attitude of Madison, these cities show that friendliness still matters. People are not just moving to these cities for jobs or scenery — they’re choosing places where they feel welcome and supported. If you’re planning to move, work remotely, or just visit, these cities offer more than just good looks — they offer good neighbours too.

