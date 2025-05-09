Why Are So Many Americans Moving to These 10 States?

Every year, thousands of Americans pack up and move to new states. Some are looking for better jobs, others want a nicer climate, and many just want a fresh start. But no matter the reason, some states are clearly more popular than others.

U.S. News & World Report studied 2022 Census Bureau data to find out which states attracted the most new residents. They didn’t just count how many people moved in — they looked at net migration. This means they measured how many more people moved into a state compared to how many left. Let’s take a look at the top 10 states that gained the most people.

Connecticut: A Surprising Leader

In 2022, Connecticut saw the biggest net migration jump. Over 145,000 people moved there, many coming from nearby New York. With the rise of remote work and high living costs in New York City, more people are choosing Connecticut for a quieter, more affordable lifestyle. In fact, more than one-third of these new residents came straight from New York.

South Carolina: Southern Charm Attracts

South Carolina is known for its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and friendly communities. It had a net migration rate of 1.25%, with over 65,000 people moving in. The relaxed lifestyle and lower cost of living are big reasons for this steady growth.

Delaware: Small State, Big Appeal

Though it’s one of the smallest states, Delaware had a strong net migration rate of 1.24%. In 2022, about 12,471 people made it their new home. Its location near big cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., but without the big-city prices, makes it attractive for movers.

Florida: The Sunshine Draw

Florida continues to be a top destination. From retirees to remote workers, many are drawn by the warm weather and no state income tax. It gained a huge number of people — over 249,000 — but had a net migration rate of 1.13%. Even with high numbers, the percentage is a bit lower because of Florida’s large overall population.

Arizona: Desert Living Is in

With over 77,000 new residents and a net migration rate of 1.07%, Arizona took the fifth spot. Its mix of sunny weather, job growth, and outdoor lifestyle appeals to many, especially people leaving crowded states like California.

Idaho: Nature Lovers Welcome

Idaho gained 17,407 new people in 2022. With its clean air, open spaces, and beautiful mountains, it’s becoming popular among those looking for peace and nature. Its net migration rate was just under 1%.

Montana: Wide Open Spaces

In Montana, over 9,600 Americans chose to move in. Known for its natural beauty and two world-famous national parks — Yellowstone and Glacier — it offers a calm, scenic life away from the hustle of big cities.

Oklahoma: Warm Hearts and Open Land

Oklahoma welcomed more than 32,000 new residents. People are attracted by its lower cost of living, welcoming communities, and slower pace of life.

North Dakota: Quiet Growth

Even though North Dakota is one of the smaller states in terms of population, it added 6,177 new residents. With strong infrastructure, job opportunities, and a net migration rate of 0.8%, it’s slowly gaining popularity.

North Carolina: Job Growth Leads the Way

Rounding out the list is North Carolina, which added over 82,000 people in 2022. Its growing economy, good schools, and thriving cities like Raleigh and Charlotte make it a popular pick, especially for families and young professionals.

More Americans are moving now than ever, and these 10 states show where they are headed. Whether it’s the promise of a better job, lower costs, or just a better lifestyle, states like Connecticut, South Carolina, and Florida are clearly becoming top choices. With remote work giving people more freedom, we may see even more changes in where Americans choose to live in the coming years.

