The Rudest Cities in America: What Locals Really Think

Let’s be honest—everyone has come across a rude person or two. In fact, some cities even have a reputation for being home to unfriendly people. Whether it’s someone cutting you off in traffic or talking loudly on speakerphone in public, rude behaviour can leave a bad impression.

But are these just stereotypes, or is there some truth behind them?

To find out, language learning platform Preply surveyed 1,577 residents across the 30 largest U.S. cities. Locals were asked to rate the average rudeness of people in their own cities on a scale of 1 to 10.

Here’s what the survey revealed about America’s rudest cities.

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

So much for being the “City of Brotherly Love.” Philadelphia topped the list with a rudeness score of 6.43. The biggest complaint? People speaking on speakerphones in public.

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis came in second with a score of 6.05, but it ranked highest in total rude behaviors. From not letting cars merge, to being loud, to being rude to service workers, Memphians admitted to quite a few bad habits.

3. New York City, New York

Surprisingly, New York City—often considered the rudest—only ranked third with a score of 6.00. Locals blamed phone distractions and closed-off body language for the city’s cold vibes.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Known for its flashy lights and casinos, Las Vegas ranked fourth with a score of 5.98. Losing money might not be the only reason for grumpy faces around here.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston’s drivers and pedestrians don’t get along, it seems. With a score of 5.90, Bostonians were called out for ignoring strangers and not slowing down around pedestrians.

6. Detroit, Michigan

With a rudeness score of 5.70, Detroit didn’t make the top five, but still landed high on the list. Locals here seem to carry a bit of a tough shell.

7. San Francisco, California

San Francisco scored 5.69—just below Detroit. Whether it’s the fog or the fast pace of life, residents here aren’t always the friendliest.

8. Washington, D.C.

The political capital of the U.S. scored 5.56. Rudeness in D.C. may not surprise many, especially considering the often tense political environment.

9. Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels doesn’t live up to its name in terms of manners. L.A. scored 5.35, with locals admitting to some cold and distant behavior.

10. Houston, Texas

Houston follows close behind L.A. with a score of 5.33. Although it has a reputation for Southern hospitality, not all locals may live up to it.

11. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix scored 5.22. While known for its sunshine, locals admitted to behavior that ranked them above average on the rudeness scale.

12. Jacksonville, Florida

This Florida city landed at 5.18. While not in the top 10, it’s still higher than most major cities in terms of perceived rudeness.

13. Seattle, Washington

Despite its natural beauty, Seattle residents rated themselves at 5.14. Maybe it’s the cloudy weather, or perhaps it’s just the culture.

14. Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville rounds out the list of ultra-rude cities with a score of 5.12. It’s not as high as others, but still enough to raise some eyebrows.

Every city has friendly and not-so-friendly people, but some places seem to have higher levels of rudeness, according to local residents themselves. Whether it’s poor driving habits, being glued to phones, or just general coldness, these cities stood out in Preply’s survey.

So next time you’re planning a trip—or thinking of relocating—you might want to pack a little extra patience if you’re heading to Philadelphia or Memphis!

