Most Neighborly Cities in America: Where You’ll Find the Friendliest Communities in 2024

Some cities feel like a warm hug—where neighbours greet you with a smile, strangers lend a hand, and the sense of belonging is strong. While every place has its charm, certain American cities stand out for their friendly communities.

A recent study by Neighbor.com reviewed the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S., using surveys, government data, and consumer information to discover where kindness and neighbourliness thrive. Over 1,000 Americans were surveyed to understand what makes a community feel welcoming, and the results might surprise you.

How the Rankings Were Calculated

Neighbor.com used a weighted scoring system based on six important factors:

Violent crime rate

Property crime rate

Voter turnout

Charitable giving

Volunteering

Population change

Let’s take a look at the top 12 most neighborly cities in the U.S. based on this data.

1. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison tops the list as the most friendly and welcoming city in America. Home to the largest producer-only farmers’ market in the country, it brings people together around fresh food and community events. Nearly 60% of locals voted in the last mayoral election, showing strong civic involvement.

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Known for its Midwestern hospitality, Minneapolis ranks high in both volunteering and charitable giving. Add scenic lakes, a rich art scene, and access to top destinations like the Mall of America, and you have a city that welcomes everyone.

3. Colorado Springs, Colorad

With stunning views of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs isn’t just beautiful—it’s kind-hearted too. An impressive 69% of residents volunteer, making it the most community-involved city on the list.

4. Sarasota, Florida

Sunny Sarasota is Florida’s first-ever city to make this list. It saw a 3.4% population increase, the highest among the top 25 cities, showing that more people are drawn to its warm weather and welcoming community.

5. Rochester, New York

Breaking the “rude New Yorker” stereotype, Rochester scores well for both volunteering and charitable contributions. Its friendly spirit sets it apart from other cities in the state.

6. Provo, Utah

Provo is known for its low cost of living, strong community bonds, and growing job market. Many locals are actively involved in community service, and the city has been recognised as a top location to start a business.

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah’s capital is safe, sociable, and a rising tech hub, often compared to Silicon Valley. With strong voter turnout and a high volunteering rate, Salt Lake City is a city that cares.

8. Ogden, Utah

As Utah’s oldest city, Ogden still holds onto traditional values of togetherness. Half of its residents volunteer, and its lively downtown and outdoor lifestyle make it ideal for families and retirees alike.

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has the feel of a small town with the opportunities of a big city. It’s loved for its green spaces, job market, and welcoming vibe. It also had one of the highest population growth rates, proving its popularity.

10. Richmond, Virginia

Richmond combines history, affordability, and civic pride. Over 30,000 people moved here between 2020 and 2022, and it ranks in the top 10 for voter turnout, showing strong local involvement.

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Known for the longest pleasure beach in the world, Virginia Beach is more than a vacation spot. With high voter turnout and lots of family attractions, it’s one of the most neighborly cities to live in.

12. Seattle, Washington

Seattle may be known for tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft, but it also shines in volunteering and charitable giving. The coffee-loving city blends business with community support.

A friendly city isn’t just about smiles—it’s about community action, support, and connection. From Madison’s farmers’ markets to Seattle’s tech-driven generosity, these cities show what it means to care for your neighbours. If you’re looking to move or travel to a place that feels like home, these 12 most neighborly cities in America are a great place to start.

