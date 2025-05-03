Virginia’s Favorite Junk Food (And How It Compares to Other States)

Whether you’re following a strict diet or just need a quick pick-me-up, junk food never really goes out of style—especially for snack-loving Virginians. From salty chips to sweet cookies, every state has its go-to guilty pleasure. But have you ever wondered what snack Virginians crave the most?

According to a Zippia analysis using Google Trends data, Americans’ snack cravings were tracked by state. The study included 45 popular junk food items (excluding drinks and gum) to uncover each state’s most searched-for treat.

Snack Breakdown: Virginia’s Favorite Junk Food

While we haven’t gotten to Virginia just yet, here’s a preview of how our southern neighbors and other states are snacking. And when we do get to Virginia, the answer might surprise you!

How Other States Snack

Alabama – Ruffles

Crunchy and wavy, Ruffles reign supreme in Alabama. The ridges? Not just for looks. Ruffles’ founder claimed they made the chips taste cheesier—even without cheese.

Alaska – Granola Bars

Granola bars may sound healthy, but they often carry as much sugar and carbs as candy bars. Still, Alaskans reach for them more than any other snack.

Arizona – Cheez-Its

Cheesy, salty, and square, Cheez-Its dominate snack aisles in Arizona. These golden crackers date back over 100 years and are still wildly popular today.

Arkansas – Doritos

Doritos are bold in flavor—and loved by Arkansans. But they come packed with MSG, sugar, and salt, which means moderation is key.

California – Cheetos

Cheetos are California’s top choice. Whether crunchy or puffy, they’ve been a fan favorite since 1948, when only one type existed.

Colorado – Cosmic Brownies

Colorful, chocolatey, and oh-so-sweet, Cosmic Brownies have a nostalgic pull in Colorado. Little Debbie’s treat remains a lunchbox legend.

Connecticut – Oreos

Connecticut residents love the classics—Oreos take the top spot. First released in 1912, they’ve been America’s favorite cookie for over a century.

What’s Virginia’s Most Popular Junk Food?

According to Zippia’s report, OREOS are also the most searched and beloved junk food in Virginia.

Yes, the same cookie that’s a favorite in Connecticut also tops the snack charts in the Old Dominion. Oreos have long been a staple in American snack culture, but in Virginia, they reign supreme. Whether it’s the classic dunk-in-milk version or the never-ending line of limited flavors (like red velvet or pumpkin spice), Virginians just can’t get enough.

Whether you’re a fan of salty chips or sweet cookies, junk food has a way of uniting snack lovers everywhere. Virginia’s Oreo obsession puts it in line with other cookie-loving states—but with such a rich culinary culture, it’s no surprise that Virginians appreciate the balance of nostalgia, sweetness, and crunch.

So next time you’re on a snack run, don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for a pack of Oreos. After all, it’s Virginia-approved.

SOURCE