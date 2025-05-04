Virginia Ranks #2 Among America’s Nerdiest States: Here’s Why Nerd Culture Is Thriving

In a time when being nerdy is cooler than ever, Virginia is proudly embracing geek culture. According to a recent study by Online Solitaire, the Old Dominion ranked second in the entire U.S. for nerdiness, trailing only behind Washington. From cosplay and Rubik’s cubes to fan fiction and astronomy, Virginians are diving deep into all things nerdy—and loving it.

Nerd Culture Is No Longer Niche

Gone are the days when nerds were relegated to the sidelines. Whether it’s comic books, sci-fi, cryptography, or tabletop games, Americans are proudly exploring their inner geeks. Thanks to the popularity of shows like The Big Bang Theory, Marvel movies, anime, and the explosive rise of gaming and cosplay, nerd culture has gone mainstream.

How the Study Measured Nerdiness

To find the nerdiest states, Online Solitaire gathered monthly Google search data in May 2024 across 10 nerdy categories: cosplay, astronomy, cryptography, Rubik’s cubes, fan fiction, and more. The data was adjusted per 100,000 residents to account for population differences, making the comparisons fair across small and large states.

They also analyzed the number of nerdy shops listed on Google Maps and how often residents joined “nerdy” groups on Meetup.com. This helped give a full picture of not just online interest—but real-world participation.

Why Virginia Ranked So High

Virginia placed second with a nerdy search volume of 322.54 per 100,000 residents. That’s higher than famously nerdy places like California, New York, and Massachusetts.

What Are Virginians Searching For?

According to the data, Virginians are especially drawn to:

Fan Fiction – A growing pastime fueled by popular shows and books.

– A growing pastime fueled by popular shows and books. Cosplay – Dressing up for conventions and themed events is a hit.

– Dressing up for conventions and themed events is a hit. Rubik’s Cubes – Puzzle-solving is alive and well in Virginia homes and schools.

Virginia also benefits from a strong presence of tech hubs, universities, and cultural centers like Richmond and Northern Virginia, which often host comic-cons, maker fairs, and gaming tournaments.

The Nerdiest State in America: Washington

Washington state tops the list with a score of 349.20. It’s no surprise considering it’s home to major tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon. Nerd culture is embedded in everyday life there—whether it’s coding, gaming, or stargazing.

CEO Holger Sindbæk of Online Solitaire explains, “Washington’s strong tech industry and cultural openness help foster a thriving nerd community.”

Top 10 Nerdiest States in the U.S.

Rank State Nerdy Search Volume 1 Washington 349.20 2 Virginia 322.54 3 California 313.25 4 Nevada 303.91 5 New York 303.36 6 Utah 297.41 7 Oregon 294.22 8 Colorado 292.24 9 Massachusetts 289.93 10 Maryland 288.99

Nerdiness Is Now Cool

From coast to coast, Americans are proudly embracing their love for nerdy interests. Whether it’s playing Dungeons & Dragons, solving puzzles, or dressing up as your favorite anime character, the stereotype of the shy nerd is fading fast.

And Virginia isn’t just participating—it’s leading the charge. The state is becoming a true nerd haven, where passion, curiosity, and creativity are celebrated.

Virginia’s second-place finish in this nerdy ranking proves that geek is definitely chic. Whether you’re into fan fiction, solving Rubik’s cubes, or cosplaying as your favorite superhero, the Commonwealth has created a welcoming space for all things nerdy. And with more meetups, events, and communities growing each year, Virginia’s nerd culture shows no signs of slowing down.

