Top 14 U.S. States With the Most Golf Courses in 2023

Golf is a favourite sport for millions across the United States, especially for those who enjoy being outdoors and staying active. According to the National Golf Foundation, over 26 million Americans played golf at a course in 2023. But depending on where you live or travel, access to good golf courses can vary a lot.

If you’re planning to move or travel and love to golf, you might want to know which states have the most options. Based on the total number of golf courses in 2023, here are the top 14 states for golf lovers.

1. Florida – 1,262 Golf Courses

Florida is known as the Golf Capital of the World. With 1,262 golf courses, it has the highest number in the country—about 31% more than any other state.

Top course: Seminole Golf Club, Juno Beach – Offers stunning ocean views.

2. California – 961 Golf Courses

Next is California, with 961 golf courses. It’s a golfer’s dream thanks to its pleasant weather and beautiful landscapes.

Top course: Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach – Famous for its scenic views and tournament history.

3. Michigan – 859 Golf Courses

Though Michigan has cold winters, it ranks third with 859 courses, showing just how much residents enjoy golf during the warmer months.

Top course: Crystal Downs Country Club – Known for its challenging zigzag fairways.

4. New York – 833 Golf Courses

With 833 golf courses, New York gives golfers many public options, especially when compared to neighbouring New Jersey, which has fewer public courses.

Top course: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club – Will host the U.S. Open in 2026.

5. Texas – 821 Golf Courses

Texas lands in the fifth spot with 821 golf courses and a climate that allows play almost year-round.

Top course: Whispering Pines Golf Club – A newer course founded in the 1990s.

6. Pennsylvania – 658 Golf Courses

Pennsylvania has 658 golf courses and over one million golfers, making it a top state for the sport.

Top course: Oakmont Country Club – Known for its tough bunkers and hosting the most U.S. Opens.

7. Ohio – 648 Golf Courses

Just behind Pennsylvania is Ohio, with 648 courses. It also has over a million golfers.

Top course: Muirfield Village Golf Club – Designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

8. Illinois – 646 Golf Courses

Illinois has 646 courses, almost equal to Ohio. Fun fact: there’s a village named Golf in the state.

Top course: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton – One of the oldest in the U.S.

9. Wisconsin – 528 Golf Courses

Wisconsin has 528 courses and offers a mix of private and public golfing.

Top course: Whistling Straits: Straits Course – A world-class public course.

10. North Carolina – 521 Golf Courses

North Carolina closely follows Wisconsin with 521 golf courses, and many are open to the public.

Top course: Pinehurst No. 2 – A favourite for tournaments like the U.S. Open.

11. Minnesota – 477 Golf Courses

With 90% of its courses open to the public, Minnesota is a great place for visiting golfers.

Top course: Interlachen Country Club – Known for its heritage and support for women’s golf.

12. Georgia – 403 Golf Courses

Georgia offers 403 courses, and most are playable throughout the year due to its warm climate.

Top course: Augusta National Golf Club – Famous for hosting The Masters.

13. Arizona – 373 Golf Courses

Arizona offers 373 courses with desert backdrops that create a unique golfing experience.

Top course: The Estancia Club – Set against scenic mountains with challenging terrain.

14. Massachusetts – 365 Golf Courses

Massachusetts has exactly 365 golf courses—one for each day of the year!

Top course: The Country Club: Main Course, Brookline – Hosted the U.S. Open in 2022.

The State With the Fewest Golf Courses: Alaska

At the bottom of the list is Alaska, with just 20 golf courses, all of which are public.

Top course: Moose Run Golf Course: Creek, Fort Richardson – The northernmost 36-hole facility in the U.S.

Whether you live in a warm state like Florida or a seasonal one like Michigan, golf remains one of America’s favourite pastimes. If you’re serious about the sport or just want to enjoy beautiful green fairways, these top-ranking states give you plenty of options to explore.

From luxury private clubs to scenic public courses, golfers in these 14 states are truly spoiled for choice.

