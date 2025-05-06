Top 10 Most Social Media-Obsessed States in the U.S.

Let’s be honest—we all know someone who’s glued to their phone. Maybe it’s a friend, a family member, or maybe… it’s you. Whether we love it or hate it, social media is a huge part of modern life. But just how deep does the obsession go?

To answer that question, Hennessey Digital, a digital marketing agency, analyzed data to find out which U.S. states are most hooked on social media. The results might surprise you.

How They Measured It

Researchers looked at search data from Google—specifically how many times people in each state searched for major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Then they ranked states based on the number of social media searches per 100,000 residents.

1. Oregon – The Most Obsessed

Oregon takes the top spot with 140,376 monthly social media searches per 100,000 people. YouTube was the most searched platform, followed by Facebook and Instagram.

2. Maine – Facebook Reigns Supreme

Residents of Maine searched for social media 138,460 times per 100,000 people. Facebook was the most popular platform, but YouTube and Instagram were close behind.

3. Massachusetts – Video First

Massachusetts clocked in at 138,266 searches. YouTube had the most interest with over 53,000 monthly searches.

4. New York – High Volume, High Interest

New Yorkers made 138,163 searches per 100,000 people, showing a strong interest in YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

5. Washington – Evergreen Engagement

Washington saw 136,373 social media searches per 100,000 residents. YouTube was by far the most searched app, with over 53,000 monthly searches.

6. Virginia – Balanced Use

Virginians made 135,893 searches per 100,000 people, with YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook leading the list.

7. Maryland – All Eyes on YouTube

Maryland closely followed with 135,873 monthly searches. YouTube dominated with over 54,000 searches per 100,000 residents.

8. Georgia – Tied to New Legislation

Georgia had 134,690 searches per 100,000. Recently, state leaders proposed laws to protect children from social media risks.

9. New Hampshire – Concerned but Active

New Hampshire reported 133,911 searches. The state is also investigating the mental health effects of social media on young people.

10. North Carolina – Love/Hate Relationship

North Carolina wraps up the top 10 with 133,110 monthly searches. A state survey found that while 83% of residents use social media, only 21% think it’s a good thing.

Summary Table: Top 10 Social Media-Obsessed States

Rank State Searches per 100K Most Searched Platform 1 Oregon 140,376 YouTube 2 Maine 138,460 Facebook 3 Massachusetts 138,266 YouTube 4 New York 138,163 YouTube 5 Washington 136,373 YouTube 6 Virginia 135,893 YouTube 7 Maryland 135,873 YouTube 8 Georgia 134,690 YouTube 9 New Hampshire 133,911 YouTube 10 North Carolina 133,110 YouTube

Social media is everywhere—and in some states, it’s almost a way of life. Whether it’s scrolling through videos on YouTube, keeping up with friends on Facebook, or exploring photos on Instagram, Americans are deeply connected online.

This report highlights how digital habits vary by location, and how some states are even taking steps to protect young users from its effects. As our digital world grows, it’s important to stay informed and make mindful choices about how much screen time we allow in our lives.

