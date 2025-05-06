Car insurance is required in nearly every U.S. state, but the price you pay for coverage can vary a lot depending on where you live. For some Americans, the cost of staying insured is climbing fast—and in some states, it’s downright painful.

A recent study by Insure.com analyzed over 51 million records from 167 insurance companies across 34,588 ZIP codes. Using a Honda Accord LX and a 40-year-old driver with a clean record as their standard model, they ranked the top 10 most expensive states for car insurance in 2024. Here’s what they found.

1. Louisiana

Average Premium: $2,883

The Bayou State tops the list. Rates are rising fast here, with a 14% increase in just two years. High accident rates and legal costs contribute to the hefty premiums.

2. Florida

Average Premium: $2,694

Florida drivers are seeing a 24% jump in rates. Frequent hurricanes, severe crashes, and costly claims are behind the steep prices.

3. California

Average Premium: $2,416

Modern vehicles mean expensive repairs, and increased accident claims across California are pushing rates up—$306 more than the year before.

4. Colorado

Average Premium: $2,337

Colorado has the worst auto theft rate in the country. Premiums are up 29% since 2021. More thefts mean more payouts, which means higher premiums for everyone.

5. South Dakota

Average Premium: $2,280

This state saw a 47% surge in rates in just one year. Rising accidents and costly healthcare are driving up premiums sharply.

6. Michigan

Average Premium: $2,266

Michigan has unique coverage laws that include lifetime medical benefits for crash victims. Even though increases are modest, the baseline cost is still high.

7. Kentucky

Average Premium: $2,228

Drivers in Kentucky are required to have personal injury protection (PIP). Combined with high theft rates, it’s no wonder premiums jumped $359 in one year.

8. Montana

Average Premium: $2,193

Montana has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the U.S. Premiums rose from $1,751 to $2,193 in a single year.

9. Washington, D.C.

Average Premium: $2,157

Though it’s not a state, D.C. drivers still pay more than those in nearby Maryland or Virginia. High traffic and dense populations increase the risk of accidents.

10. Oklahoma

Average Premium: $2,138

Oklahoma isn’t densely populated, but longer driving times increase exposure to crashes. Rates rose 26% from 2022 to 2023.

Summary Table

Rank State / District Avg. Annual Premium Notable Reason 1 Louisiana $2,883 Rising claims & legal costs 2 Florida $2,694 Weather & severe crashes 3 California $2,416 Costly vehicle tech repairs 4 Colorado $2,337 High auto theft rate 5 South Dakota $2,280 Big rate spike in 1 year 6 Michigan $2,266 Lifetime medical coverage 7 Kentucky $2,228 Mandatory PIP, car thefts 8 Montana $2,193 High fatal crash rate 9 Washington, D.C. $2,157 Dense traffic areas 10 Oklahoma $2,138 Long daily commutes

Car insurance costs are climbing across the U.S., but drivers in certain states are hit much harder than others. Factors like theft, crash rates, medical coverage rules, and even weather events all impact how much you’ll pay.

So, if you’re planning to move or shop for new coverage, it’s smart to compare rates and understand how your state stacks up. Where you live really does make a difference in what you’ll pay behind the wheel.

