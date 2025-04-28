This SC City Just Ranked Among America’s Top 15 Best for Veterans – Is It Yours?

Returning to civilian life is a big change for veterans, and for many, it also means finding a new place to call home. In a country as big as the United States, some cities offer a lot more support for veterans than others. To make the search easier, Veterans United collected detailed data to rank the best cities for veterans to live in. Whether you are planning retirement soon or have been out of service for years, knowing where you’ll find the most support can make a big difference.

How the Cities Were Ranked

Veterans United looked at more than 500 cities across the U.S. They studied important factors like financial well-being, community support, healthcare facilities, and overall quality of life for veterans. They also surveyed over 600 veterans to better understand real-life experiences in each city.

According to 2022 data, about 18 million veterans live in America — making up nearly 6% of the country’s population. Organisations like the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) play a crucial role in helping veterans, and surveys show that most Americans have a positive view of the VA.

Now, let’s see which cities stood out as the best places for veterans to settle down.

Best Cities for Veterans

1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

This metro area tops the list! Tampa ranks high thanks to strong community support and a fantastic quality of life for veterans, even if financial well-being and healthcare could be better.

2. Rochester, Minnesota

Rochester scores number one in healthcare and facilities, making it a great place for veterans who value top medical care. Financial stability is also strong here.

3. Wichita Falls, Texas

Wichita Falls is known for offering the best community support among all cities. It may not have the best healthcare options, but its welcoming environment stands out.

4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

San Antonio offers a strong community and excellent quality of life for veterans, making it a very popular choice for military retirees.

5. Fargo, North Dakota-Minnesota

Fargo is one of the top cities for healthcare and has good quality of life scores, although community support ranks a bit lower.

6. Punta Gorda, Florida

Florida again shows its veteran-friendly nature. Punta Gorda provides great community support and a comfortable quality of life for veterans.

7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina

Strong community support and decent quality of life make this a top destination, though healthcare services for veterans could be improved.

8. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

Cape Coral offers a high quality of life, though financial well-being and healthcare for veterans need attention.

9. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida

Veterans here enjoy outstanding community support, but healthcare services could be better.

10. Watertown-Fort Drum, New York

Watertown offers balanced support across financial well-being, community, and healthcare, making it a strong all-rounder for veterans.

How Did South Carolina Fare?

11. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston ranks 11th overall, standing out with great quality of life and good healthcare services for veterans. Although financial well-being is not as strong, veterans here enjoy a supportive community and easy access to VA resources.

Other Notable Mentions

Cities like Medford, Oregon, Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Dubuque, Iowa, also scored well in different areas, showing that veterans have plenty of good options across the country.

Florida’s Veteran-Friendly Programs

Florida has earned a strong reputation as one of the most veteran-friendly states. With several cities appearing in the top rankings, the state offers programs that provide housing assistance, employment support, healthcare, and education benefits to veterans. Sunny weather, low taxes, and a large veteran community make Florida an attractive choice for many retired military personnel.

Finding the right city after military service can make a huge difference in a veteran’s quality of life. From excellent healthcare in Rochester to strong community support in Wichita Falls, different cities offer different advantages. Florida, in particular, shines as a welcoming state for veterans. Whether you value financial stability, healthcare, or simply a supportive environment, there is a perfect city waiting for you. As veterans make this important decision, knowing which places truly support them can make the transition to civilian life much smoother and more rewarding.

