This Maryland City Just Topped the List of America’s Wealthiest—Is It Your Hometown?

While most of us don’t live like celebrities, some U.S. cities are home to residents whose bank accounts are anything but average. Using Census Bureau data, U.S. News and World Report compiled a list of the wealthiest cities in America, and one Maryland city stands proud among the elite.

From Silicon Valley’s booming tech hubs to Washington D.C.’s upscale suburbs, here’s a look at the top 10 richest cities in the U.S., based on median household income and the percentage of households earning over $100,000 annually.

Top 10 Wealthiest Cities in America (2024)

1. Dublin, California

Median household income : $205,219

: $205,219 Households earning over $100K : 77.5%

: 77.5% Living cost : Housing expenses are 148% above the national average

: Housing expenses are the national average A high-income commuter hub located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

2. Sammamish, Washington

Median household income : $201,370

: $201,370 Nearly 80% of households earn over $100K

earn over $100K Over 6,500 residents work in computer and tech fields

This serene city is full of rolling hills and lush neighborhoods.

3. Palo Alto, California

Median household income : $195,781

: $195,781 Median home price : $3.1 million

: $3.1 million A global tech hub and home to Stanford University

Known for being a central part of Silicon Valley’s innovation scene.

4. Newton, Massachusetts

Median household income : $183,208

: $183,208 70.7% of households earn over $100K

earn over $100K A top-rated Boston suburb with highly rated schools and safe communities.

5. Milpitas, California

Median household income : Noted for being high

: Noted for being high 72.4% of households earn over $100K

earn over $100K Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, close to major tech companies.

6. Bethesda, Maryland

Median household income : $167,162

: $167,162 A Washington, D.C. suburb known for luxury homes, world-class schools, and access to elite government and medical jobs

known for luxury homes, world-class schools, and access to elite government and medical jobs Bethesda is Maryland’s wealthiest city, standing tall among America’s richest.

7. San Ramon, California

Median household income : $162,388

: $162,388 73% of households earn over $100K

earn over $100K A picturesque valley city, perfect for professionals and families alike.

8. Mountain View, California

Median household income : $157,243

: $157,243 70% of households earn over $100K

earn over $100K Famous for being the home of Google’s headquarters.

9. Sunnyvale, California

Median household income : $156,059

: $156,059 Known for its sunny climate and family-friendly environment

Another Silicon Valley heavyweight that attracts top earners.

10. Fremont, California

Median household income : $155,968

: $155,968 Nearly 70% of households earn over $100K

earn over $100K A vibrant and diverse community that blends tech and family life effortlessly.

Why Bethesda, Maryland Made the List

Bethesda is no stranger to affluence. Located just outside the nation’s capital, it is home to top professionals, healthcare leaders, and government executives. Its reputation for excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, and premium real estate helps solidify its place among the elite cities in America.

Whether it’s upscale shopping, fine dining, or proximity to Washington, D.C., Bethesda provides all the ingredients of luxury living without sacrificing a sense of community.

It’s no surprise that California dominates the list, thanks to its booming tech economy. However, Bethesda, Maryland, shows that affluence isn’t exclusive to the West Coast. If you’re looking to live among the wealthiest or are simply curious about where America’s big earners settle, this list gives you a peek into where high-income life thrives the most.

