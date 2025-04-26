This Arizona City Just Ranked Among America’s Top 10 Healthiest—Is It Yours?

Did you know that where you live could have a big effect on your health?

Things like the number of parks, healthy restaurants, or even hospital beds nearby can make a huge difference.

WalletHub recently studied 182 U.S. cities to find out which ones are the healthiest — and which ones have a little more work to do.

Let’s dive into the results and see if your city made the list!

How WalletHub Ranked the Cities

WalletHub looked at five big areas: health care, food, fitness, parks, and green spaces.

They considered important factors like:

The cost of seeing a doctor

Number of hiking trails

Access to healthy restaurants

Availability of gyms and workout spots

Cities got an overall score — the higher the score, the healthier the city. For the four main categories (health care, food, fitness, and green space), a lower number (like 1) means a city did really well.

Healthiest Cities in the U.S.

The healthiest cities according to WalletHub include:

San Francisco, California (Rank #1)

(Rank #1) Seattle, Washington

Honolulu, Hawaii

San Diego, California

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Francisco scored the highest, thanks to its parks, biking paths, organic food options, and healthy lifestyle choices.

In fact, the city added over 20 miles of bike lanes to help people stay active!

Why California Cities Rank High

California cities did really well because the state has nine national parks, more than any other state!

All that outdoor beauty makes it easier for people to stay active, hike, and enjoy nature.

In comparison, Alaska comes in second with eight national parks.

Which Cities Ranked the Lowest?

Not every city had great scores. Some of the least healthy cities included:

Brownsville, Texas (#2 least healthy)

(#2 least healthy) Laredo, Texas

Gulfport, Mississippi

Shreveport, Louisiana

Augusta, Georgia

Texas had a few cities in the bottom 25, but it’s not all bad news — Austin was ranked as the 13th healthiest city!

Austin locals love staying active, and it’s the eighth-most physically active city in America.

Health Comes at a Price

While healthy cities are awesome, living in them isn’t always cheap.

For example, San Diego is the fourth-healthiest city, but it’s also one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S.

Healthy food can also be pricey.

In a 2023 national survey, almost half of Americans said the high cost of healthy food makes it hard for them to eat better.

About 45% of people admitted to eating fast food at least once a week because it’s cheaper and more convenient.

Arizona’s Place on the List

If you’re wondering about Arizona — yes, an Arizona city made the list!

To find out exactly where, flip through the full WalletHub report (or keep an eye out for local news updates).

Cities like Scottsdale and Gilbert usually perform well when it comes to health and fitness rankings.

Your city’s parks, restaurants, gyms, and even hospital access all affect your health more than you might think.

Whether you live in one of the healthiest cities like San Francisco, or a place working to improve, small steps like getting outside, eating well, and exercising can help you stay strong and healthy no matter where you are.

