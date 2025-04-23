These 3 Indiana Suburbs Are Officially Among the Nation’s Safest—See If You Made the Cut

Many people in the U.S. are choosing to live in the suburbs rather than the busy and expensive city centres. Suburbs offer a peaceful lifestyle, a close-knit community feeling, and, importantly, better safety and affordability.

In a new study, SmartAsset looked at 370 suburbs across the country to find out which ones are the safest places to live. The analysis considered violent crime, property crime, road safety, and substance abuse rates.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 safest suburbs in the U.S. and find out which Indiana suburbs made the list!

1. Great Falls, Virginia

Topping the list is Great Falls, a suburb near Washington, D.C., located on the beautiful Potomac River.

It has:

The second-lowest violent crime rate

The eighth-lowest vehicle death rate

Very low alcohol misuse, with less than 15% of adults drinking excessively

2. Carmel, Indiana

Carmel, a popular suburb of Indianapolis, stands out for its friendly vibe and focus on safety. It was even named the Best Small City in America by WalletHub in 2023.

Carmel’s safety stats:

Only 4.86 vehicle deaths per 100,000 people

Excellent infrastructure and low crime rates

3. Bethesda, Marylan

Another suburb near Washington, D.C., Bethesda is known for being clean, green, and extremely safe.

It has:

One of the lowest vehicle mortality rates

A very low percentage of people who drink excessively

4. Fishers, Indiana

This family-friendly Indiana suburb is a favourite for people seeking a peaceful lifestyle. Fishers shows:

84% less violent crime than the average suburb

than the average suburb Very low property crime rates

rates Safe roads and community-driven policing

5. Noblesville, Indiana

Noblesville, the third Indiana suburb in the top 10, is part of Hamilton County and shares many of the same safety perks as Carmel and Fishers.

Why it stands out:

90% lower property crime rate than the average suburb

than the average suburb Low vehicular mortality, contributing to everyday safety

6. Lehi, Utah

Just outside of Salt Lake City, Lehi is a growing suburb known for being safe and scenic.

Stats include:

Low property crime : 1,012 per 100,000 people

: 1,012 per 100,000 people Low road deaths: 5.4 per 100,000 people

7. Fort Bliss, Texas

This Texas suburb is more than just safe—it’s also affordable.

Highlights:

Low in all crime categories

Vehicular deaths at 11.3 per 100,000—well below the national average

8. Frisco, Texas

Frisco, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the fastest-growing places in Texas, with a population rise of 72% in the past decade.

Safety features:

Extremely low crime rates

One of the lowest drug-related death rates in the study

9. Dacula, Georgia

Located near Atlanta, Dacula is a smaller, quieter suburb that is now gaining attention.

Why it’s safe:

Low crime rates

Better road safety than many surrounding areas

10. Castle Rock, Colorado

Set between Denver and Colorado Springs, Castle Rock is a beautiful suburb surrounded by nature.

Safety highlights:

Low crime

Road death rate of just 4.6 per 100,000 people

Indiana Shines as One of the Safest States for Suburban Living

Out of 370 suburbs studied, three from Indiana—Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville—secured spots in the top 10 safest suburbs in the United States. This shows how Indiana is setting a strong example for community safety and quality of life.

If you’re looking for a calm, secure place to live with your family, or even to retire peacefully, suburbs like these offer a great mix of affordability, safety, and community spirit.

