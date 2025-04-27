The Virginia City Millennials Can’t Resist – See Why They’re Flocking Here in Droves

Today’s millennials, aged between their late twenties and early forties, have a unique opportunity — the ability to work from anywhere using just a laptop. Thanks to this flexibility, many are choosing to relocate to new cities across the United States. A study by SmartAsset, using U.S. Census Bureau data, has shown where most millennials are moving. Interestingly, a city in Virginia also made it to the list! Let’s dive into the top cities where millennials are starting fresh.

Top Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

1. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge topped the list in 2022, with 14.7% of its population made up of millennial newcomers. Around 17,275 young adults moved here, attracted by the city’s strong academic presence, including Harvard University.

2. Santa Clara, California

Located in Silicon Valley, Santa Clara drew 16,661 millennials, making up 13.3% of the population. Its tech-driven environment and bustling city life are big attractions.

3. Seattle, Washington

Seattle welcomed 93,302 new millennials, making up 12.5% of its residents. The city’s vibrant job market, beautiful landscapes, and cultural activities are a strong pull for the younger generation.

4. Sunnyvale, California

Another Silicon Valley hotspot, Sunnyvale, saw 18,862 millennials move in. With a median age of about 36 years, it offers a perfect blend of city and suburban life.

5. Denver, Colorado

Denver attracted 85,390 millennials in 2022, totaling 12.1% of its population. Young people love Denver’s mountain views, outdoor lifestyle, and growing job market.

6. Arlington, Virginia

Close to Washington, D.C., Arlington brought in 26,699 millennials. Despite high housing costs, the exciting urban life and career opportunities make it a popular choice.

7. Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue welcomed 17,131 millennials, accounting for 11.3% of the population. With beautiful parks and a thriving economy, it’s another attractive city for young professionals.

8. Killeen, Texas

Affordability is a major reason why 16,853 millennials chose Killeen, where living costs are much lower compared to other big cities. The city’s strong military presence also adds to its appeal.

9. Austin, Texas

Austin saw a huge inflow of 103,461 millennials. Known for its music, culture, and tech opportunities, Austin remains a hot favorite despite rising living costs.

10. Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs, one of the best places to live in Georgia, brought in 11,210 millennials. The city offers a great mix of parks, cafes, and vibrant community life.

11. Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, with its historic charm and riverside beauty, attracted 15,303 millennials in 2022, making it another top pick for young movers.

12. Boulder, Colorado

Boulder had 10,544 millennials relocate in 2022, and although it’s expensive, the outdoor lifestyle, mountains, and job market make it very appealing.

The trend is clear: millennials are moving to cities that offer good jobs, better lifestyles, and plenty of outdoor activities. Whether it’s the tech hubs of Silicon Valley, the vibrant life in Austin, or the scenic beauty of Colorado, young adults are looking for places that offer both career growth and quality living. Arlington, Virginia’s appearance on the list shows that even cities close to political hubs are attracting fresh, young energy. As millennials continue to reshape the workforce, these cities are becoming the centers of tomorrow’s America.

