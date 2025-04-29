The States Americans Are Moving To: South Carolina Among Top 10

Americans relocate to different states for various reasons, from job opportunities to lifestyle changes. While some states attract more new residents than others, a few states stand out as particularly popular. So, where does South Carolina fall on the list of states that attract the most new residents? Let’s find out.

Analyzing the Data

To determine which states are gaining the most new residents, U.S. News & World Report analyzed 2022 data from the Census Bureau. They calculated the net migration rate, which is the difference between the number of people moving into and out of each state. The following rankings are based on these migration numbers, not just the total number of new residents.

1. Connecticut

Surprisingly, Connecticut had the highest influx of new residents in 2022, with a net migration rate of 1.58%. A total of 145,000 people moved to Connecticut last year. Many of these newcomers are New York transplants, primarily due to the rise of remote work and a flight from the high costs of living in New York City. According to Dowell Myers, a population dynamics researcher, over one-third of Connecticut’s new residents came from the Empire State.

2. South Carolina

South Carolina ranked second with a net migration rate of 1.25% in 2022, welcoming 65,309 new residents. Known for its beautiful beaches and historic towns, the state continues to attract people seeking a relaxed lifestyle. The combination of mild weather, a low cost of living, and scenic beauty makes it an attractive destination for newcomers.

3. Delaware

Despite being one of the smallest states, Delaware saw a notable increase in its population in 2022, with 12,471 new residents and a net migration rate of 1.24%. Its proximity to larger cities like Philadelphia and its tax benefits are key factors driving this population growth.

4. Florida

Florida, always a popular destination for retirees and young people alike, had a net migration rate of 1.13% in 2022. The state gained 249,064 new residents, with many attracted to the state’s warm weather, lack of state income tax, and vibrant culture. Despite the large number of new arrivals, Florida’s net migration rate is slightly lower than Connecticut’s due to the state’s already large population.

5. Arizona

Arizona rounds out the top five states for new residents. With a net migration rate of 1.07%, Arizona welcomed 77,995 new residents in 2022. Known for its desert landscapes and outdoor lifestyle, Arizona offers great opportunities for those seeking a change of scenery, particularly retirees and outdoor enthusiasts.

6. Idaho

Idaho, with its stunning mountains and scenic landscapes, attracted 17,407 new residents in 2022, marking a net migration rate just below 1%. The state’s natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle continue to appeal to those seeking a quieter, more peaceful life away from busy urban areas.

7. Montana

While Montana doesn’t have a bustling urban scene, its beauty and charm are hard to beat. The state gained 9,682 new residents between 2021 and 2022, making its net migration rate significant. Montana offers the unique opportunity to live near Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, making it a top choice for nature lovers.

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma saw a strong population increase with 32,006 new residents in 2022. Known for its Southern hospitality and affordable cost of living, Oklahoma has a net migration rate of 0.9%, making it an attractive option for those looking for a mix of rural charm and growing job opportunities.

9. North Dakota

With a net migration rate of 0.8%, North Dakota gained 6,177 new residents in 2022. The state has been recognized for its strong infrastructure, economic opportunities, and fiscal stability, attracting people looking for a high quality of life in a lower-cost area.

10. North Carolina

North Carolina continues to grow in popularity, ranking tenth with a net migration rate of 0.9% and 82,160 new residents in 2022. With its thriving job market, particularly in tech and education, North Carolina offers newcomers opportunities for career growth and a high quality of life.

South Carolina ranks second among the U.S. states attracting the most new residents, with a notable net migration rate of 1.25%. States like Connecticut and Florida lead the pack, but South Carolina is clearly a hot destination for those seeking scenic beauty, lower costs, and a relaxed lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for sunshine in Florida, a quieter life in Idaho, or career opportunities in North Carolina, these states continue to attract new residents looking for better living conditions.

SOURCE