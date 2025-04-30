The Rudest States in America: A Breakdown of Bad Manners

We’ve all experienced the frustration of dealing with rude drivers, poor tipping, or unpleasant customer service interactions. Some states, however, seem to have a higher frequency of these behaviors than others. Zippia’s research ranks the most bad-mannered states in America based on rude driving, tipping habits, perceptions of rudeness, and cursing when speaking to customer service agents. Here’s a look at the states where manners seem to be in short supply.

1. Rhode Island: The Rudest State

Rhode Island may be famous for its beautiful coastal towns, but when it comes to manners, it doesn’t score well. A massive 42% of people surveyed believe that Rhode Islanders are ruder than people in other states. This, combined with rude driving and an overall reputation for unpleasant behavior, places Rhode Island as the number one rudest state in the country.

2. Massachusetts: Not So Friendly

Massachusetts shares a similar reputation to Rhode Island, with about 3.1% of residents being known for rude driving. In addition, the tipping rate in Massachusetts is relatively low, at 15%, making it a less-than-ideal state for service workers. While it has its perks, such as historical landmarks and universities, the state’s manners leave much to be desired.

3. Virginia: Rude Drivers Everywhere

Virginia ranks as the third rudest state, largely due to the poor driving behaviors of its residents. With 5% of drivers exhibiting rude behaviors like tailgating and illegal passing, Virginia is a tough place to be on the road. This, paired with other factors, makes it one of the most impolite states in America.

4. New York: The “Big Apple” Bites Back

Many people might have expected New York to top this list, given its reputation for fast-paced, no-nonsense attitudes. While 30% of people perceive New Yorkers as rude, the state balances it out with an average tipping rate of 15.6%, which is one of the highest on the list. Still, the fast and direct nature of New Yorkers contributes to the state’s spot on this list.

5. California: Sunshine with a Side of Rudeness

California, although known for its sunny disposition, doesn’t always live up to the friendly stereotype. The state ranks moderately in rudeness perception and tipping habits, with 3.1% of drivers displaying rude behaviors on the road. While California is a beautiful place to live, its residents’ manners could certainly be improved.

6. Washington: Rude Drivers, Generous Tippers

Washington ranks as one of the rudest states in the country, with 3.1% of residents demonstrating rude driving behaviors. However, Washingtonians are somewhat more generous with their tips, averaging 16.3%. Despite this, the rude driving habits and other rudeness factors keep Washington firmly in the middle of the bad-mannered rankings.

7. New Jersey: The Garden State’s Rude Reputation

New Jersey is known for its strong opinions and direct communication style, which sometimes comes across as rude. With 34% of Americans viewing New Jerseyans as rude and 3.6% of its drivers exhibiting rude behaviors, the state earns its place in the top 10. Tipping in New Jersey is average, but the overall perception of rudeness keeps it on the list.

8. Utah: Nice but Swears a Lot

Utah might seem like a quiet, friendly state on the surface, but it ranks poorly for swearing at customer service representatives. Despite this, Utahns are known for being polite in person. This contrast between surface-level friendliness and frustration with service workers contributes to its place in the rankings.

9. Illinois: Rude Drivers and Perceptions

Illinois ranks as one of the rudest states in America with a high rate of perceived rudeness and 3.1% of drivers exhibiting rude behaviors. While Illinois is known for Chicago and its sports culture, the overall perception of its residents’ behavior and driving habits keeps it in the bottom rankings for manners.

10. Ohio: Unpleasant Roads and Average Tipping

Ohio rounds out the top 10 list with 4.3% of residents engaging in rude driving habits. Despite tipping at a relatively high rate of 16.7%, Ohio’s driving behavior and the general perception of its rudeness make it one of the least polite states in the country.

11. Connecticut: Better Drivers, But Still Not Ideal

Connecticut stands out for having one of the lowest rates of rude driving, with only 2% of drivers exhibiting rude behaviors. However, the state still falls below the national average in other areas, like tipping and overall perception of rudeness. Connecticut may have polite drivers, but its residents could improve their overall behavior.

12. Maryland: A Slight Improvement

Maryland ties with Connecticut for its low rate of rude driving behaviors. However, its tipping rate is only slightly higher than Connecticut’s at 15.9%. Although the state may not be as rude as others, the general manners of residents could be better.

13. Wyoming: High Tips, Poor Driving

Wyoming offers a bit of a mixed bag. It boasts one of the highest tipping averages at 16.8%, but it also has a significant issue with rude driving, with 4% of its residents engaging in unpleasant road behaviors. The combination of these two factors makes Wyoming land near the middle of the rankings.

14. Oregon: Mild Drivers, Low Tippers

Oregon is another state where rude driving behaviors are relatively low. However, the residents’ tipping habits aren’t as generous, which places Oregon in the 14th spot. The state’s overall reputation is not great in terms of manners, but it’s not the worst either.

15. South Dakota: A Quiet State with Some Driving Issues

South Dakota doesn’t have a reputation for being a rude state overall, but it does suffer from a moderate rate of rude drivers, with about 3% of its residents engaging in poor driving behaviors. Still, its lack of other major rudeness factors keeps it in the middle of the pack.

Politeness Varies Across the U.S.

Manners can vary greatly from state to state. While some areas like Rhode Island and Massachusetts stand out for their rudeness, others, like Connecticut, provide better driving but still fall short in other areas like tipping. Understanding the manners of the state you plan to visit or move to can help you better prepare for your interactions. Whether you prefer to steer clear of rude drivers or just want to enjoy a polite conversation, knowing which states top the list for bad manners can help you make an informed decision.

