The Most Popular TV Shows in Each US State

Americans love their TV shows, and with streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO dominating the scene, it’s no surprise that people are constantly debating their favorite shows. A new report by Zippia analyzed Google Trends data and cross-referenced it with the 100 most-watched TV shows according to IMDb. With so many beloved options, it’s easy to see why Americans spend an average of 4.9 hours watching TV daily.

The report reveals which shows reign supreme in each state. Let’s take a look at the most popular TV shows across different states in the US. Can you guess which show is the favorite in Florida?

1. Alabama – The Vampire Diaries

Alabama locals love the supernatural teen drama “The Vampire Diaries”, which has become a classic rewatch for many. Based on the book series, the show ran for eight seasons, giving viewers plenty of drama and excitement to enjoy. Even between football seasons, Alabamans are turning to this fan favorite.

2. Alaska – WandaVision

In a big win for Disney+, “WandaVision” proved to be the most popular TV show in Alaska. This Marvel spinoff brought superheroes and mind-bending storylines to viewers, and it’s clear that Alaskans loved every minute of it.

3. Arizona – The Boys

For Arizona, the dark comedy-action thriller “The Boys” is the show of choice. Based on the graphic novels, the series on Amazon Prime has captured the attention of viewers who enjoy its unique mix of humor and superhero drama.

4. Arkansas – Supernatural

Another hit show by Eric Kripke, “Supernatural”, is the favorite in Arkansas. The long-running series, which follows the monster-hunting Winchester brothers, has 15 seasons for fans to binge-watch and enjoy. Arkansans seem to love getting lost in this thrilling, supernatural world.

5. California – Friends

When it comes to comfort TV, Californians turn to the ever-popular “Friends”. It’s clear that Californians love reruns of this 90s classic, especially the age-old debate of whether Ross and Rachel were “on a break.” The show’s enduring charm keeps viewers tuning in over and over again.

6. Colorado – Friends

Just like their West Coast neighbors, Coloradans can’t get enough of “Friends”. This timeless sitcom from the 90s remains a favorite for Coloradans who enjoy its mix of humor, friendship, and unforgettable catchphrases.

7. Connecticut – The Vampire Diaries

In Connecticut, “The Vampire Diaries” continues to reign supreme. The mix of romance, drama, and supernatural twists makes this teen drama irresistible for many in the state.

8. Delaware – The Umbrella Academy

Delaware is hooked on the graphic novel-turned-Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy”. Fans in Delaware can’t wait for the release of the fourth and final season. Although the release date has yet to be announced, viewers continue to eagerly anticipate the final chapters of this eccentric superhero family.

9. Florida – Suits

In Florida, “Suits” takes the crown as the most popular show. This high-powered legal drama, which ran for nine seasons, has Floridians binge-watching the courtroom drama and intricate relationships between the characters.

10. Georgia – Stranger Things

Thanks to the show being filmed just an hour away from Atlanta, “Stranger Things” has a strong fanbase in Georgia. The sci-fi thriller has captivated Georgians, and with the fifth and final season currently in production, the excitement is still building.

With so many incredible shows available to stream, it’s interesting to see which ones are the most popular in each state. From supernatural teen dramas like “The Vampire Diaries” to legal thrillers like “Suits”, each state has its own TV preferences. Whether you’re into superheroes, romance, or mystery, there’s a show for everyone.

