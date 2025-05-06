The Most Mentioned Cities in Music Lyrics, Ranked

Whether it’s hip-hop, country, pop, or rock, artists love giving shout-outs to cities that mean something to them. From hometown pride to iconic nightlife, cities become part of the soundtrack of our lives.

So which cities get mentioned the most in song lyrics? Casino.org analyzed data from Genius, the world’s largest lyrics database, to find out—and the results might surprise you.

How the List Was Created

Casino.org searched through Genius to count how often cities were mentioned in lyrics. Then, they paired that with YouGov’s list of most popular cities to come up with a ranked list of the top 27 most-mentioned cities in music.

To keep the results accurate, they removed cities with names that are also common words—like Austin or Phoenix.

Now let’s look at the top 10 cities that musicians just can’t stop singing about.

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Mentions: 1,172 songs

Top Artist: Juicy J (54 songs)

With its deep roots in blues, rock, and rap, it’s no wonder Memphis tops the list. Artists from Elvis Presley to Three 6 Mafia have name-dropped this iconic city.

2. Nashville, Tennessee

Mentions: 1,154 songs

Top Artist: Upchurch (36 songs)

The capital of country music ranks second. Whether it’s Johnny Cash or Kacey Musgraves, Nashville is always on a songwriter’s mind.

3. San Francisco, California

Mentions: 1,120 songs

Top Artist: Watsky (11 songs)

From the Summer of Love to the tech boom, San Francisco has inspired songs across generations and genres.

4. Miami, Florida

Mentions: 1,100 songs

Top Artist: Drake (28 songs)

A favorite for rappers and pop stars alike, Miami brings the heat—and the club vibes.

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

Mentions: 1,085 songs

Top Artist: Rick Ross (16 songs)

What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas—it ends up in music. It’s a favorite for artists looking to capture life’s highs and excess.

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Mentions: 1,081 songs

Top Artist: Future (8 songs)

Home of rock legends and rap underdogs, Boston holds its own in music history.

7. New York City, New York

Mentions: 1,073 songs

Top Artist: 50 Cent (16 songs)

The city that never sleeps is a must-mention in nearly every genre, especially hip-hop. From Jay-Z to Taylor Swift, NYC is timeless.

8. Atlanta, Georgia

Mentions: 1,071 songs

Top Artist: Gucci Mane (58 songs)

Atlanta’s influence on rap and R&B can’t be overstated. With artists like OutKast, Usher, and Migos, it’s a music capital in its own right.

9. Los Angeles, California

Mentions: 1,070 songs

Top Artist: The Game (24 songs)

Hollywood, sunshine, and stardom—LA is a staple in pop and rap culture.

10. Seattle, Washington

Mentions: 1,068 songs

Top Artist: Jay Park (18 songs)

From grunge legends like Nirvana to rising hip-hop names, Seattle has always had a voice in music.

Overview Table: Top 10 Most Mentioned Cities in Songs

Rank City Total Mentions Most Mentioned By Artist Mentions 1 Memphis, TN 1,172 Juicy J 54 2 Nashville, TN 1,154 Upchurch 36 3 San Francisco, CA 1,120 Watsky 11 4 Miami, FL 1,100 Drake 28 5 Las Vegas, NV 1,085 Rick Ross 16 6 Boston, MA 1,081 Future 8 7 New York, NY 1,073 50 Cent 16 8 Atlanta, GA 1,071 Gucci Mane 58 9 Los Angeles, CA 1,070 The Game 24 10 Seattle, WA 1,068 Jay Park 18

Is Your City a Star in Song Lyrics?

From Memphis to Seattle, these cities have left their mark on music in a big way. Whether it’s rap, rock, or country, artists use cities to tell stories, share memories, or celebrate hometown pride.

If your city didn’t make the top 10, don’t worry—it still might be loved in a lyric. Music is always evolving, and cities are always becoming part of the rhythm.

