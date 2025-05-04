The Most Hated Foods in Each U.S. State (Including West Virginia)

Food preferences can vary wildly by region, but when it comes to dislikes, some foods manage to unite states in shared disgust. Based on Google Trends data collected by Zippia, researchers analyzed the least searched-for controversial foods in each state to find out what Americans just aren’t interested in putting on their plates.

So what’s the deal with West Virginia — and how do your food icks stack up with others across the nation?

What Counts as “Most Hated”?

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about Yelp reviews or Reddit rants. Zippia used Google Trends data to look at search volume for 40 divisive foods. The idea? If you’re not even Googling it, you’re probably not eating it either. These results don’t confirm hatred outright, but they’re a strong clue.

Let’s dig into a few notable state results.

The Most Hated Food by State (Sample Highlights)

Alabama – Beets

Beets might be healthy, but their earthy flavor is a turnoff in Alabama, where smoky, rich barbecue is king.

Alaska – Turkey Bacon

Alaskans love the real deal. Turkey bacon, often touted as a healthier alternative, didn’t cut it.

Arizona – Beets

Just like in Alabama, beets are out. Arizona residents prefer bolder flavors like lime, cilantro, and chiles.

Arkansas – Anchovies

Whether on pizza or in Caesar dressing, Arkansas says “no thanks” to the salty little fish.

California – Olives

Despite being a top producer of olives, California residents would apparently prefer they stay in the jar.

Colorado – Turkey Bacon

Health-conscious Coloradoans may love their hiking and smoothies, but apparently not turkey bacon.

Connecticut – Well-Done Steak

This New England state sees cooking steak well-done as a crime — especially if you add ketchup.

What About West Virginia?

West Virginia – [Data not listed above, but commonly hated foods in surrounding regions suggest possibilities]

While West Virginia wasn’t listed in your sample, based on trends and surrounding state preferences, likely contenders could include:

Anchovies – Disliked across much of the South and Midwest.

– Disliked across much of the South and Midwest. Sushi – In rural states, sushi often tops the “least searched” list.

– In rural states, sushi often tops the “least searched” list. Tofu – Plant-based proteins often get low search interest in more traditional meat-loving regions.

Until Zippia releases updated or complete data including West Virginia, these are strong guesses.

Why People Dislike These Foods

While food is deeply personal, there are common reasons people dislike certain items:

Texture: Foods like okra, tofu, or mushrooms often make people uncomfortable because of their texture.

Foods like okra, tofu, or mushrooms often make people uncomfortable because of their texture. Smell: Olives, anchovies, and blue cheese tend to have polarizing aromas.

Olives, anchovies, and blue cheese tend to have polarizing aromas. Cultural Preference: Regional cuisines can shape how receptive people are to unfamiliar foods.

Regional cuisines can shape how receptive people are to unfamiliar foods. Health Trends: In some areas, healthy substitutes like turkey bacon may be snubbed as flavorless or “fake.”

While food preferences are always subjective, the Zippia study offers a fun peek into what states are not eating. Whether it’s turkey bacon in Alaska or beets in Arizona, one person’s superfood is another person’s “hard pass.”

If you’re planning a road trip or moving across the country, knowing your new state’s food dislikes might even save you an awkward dinner party moment!

