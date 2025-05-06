The 10 Worst States for Singles in 2023, According to WalletHub

Looking for love but keep striking out? It might not just be your dating luck—it could be your state. A recent WalletHub study ranked all 50 U.S. states to find the best and worst places to be single, based on things like dating opportunities, affordability, and fun activities for couples.

If you live in one of these ten states, finding your perfect match might be tougher than you thought.

How the Rankings Were Determined

WalletHub compared each state across three main categories:

Dating Opportunities – Number of single adults, online dating activity, etc.

– Number of single adults, online dating activity, etc. Romance and Fun – Movie theaters, restaurants, attractions per capita

– Movie theaters, restaurants, attractions per capita Dating Economics – Cost of dining, drinks, and overall affordability of going on dates

Let’s look at the top 10 worst states for singles in 2023, based on this data.

1. West Virginia

Rank: 50th Overall

Why It Ranks Low: West Virginia has held the last-place spot for years. It has very limited dating opportunities and ranks poorly for both fun and affordability. If you’re single here, you might want to broaden your search range.

2. Arkansas

Rank: 49th

What’s Missing: Arkansas is low in romance and fun (47th) and dating opportunities (47th). While it’s a bit more affordable (34th), it’s still not great for meeting new people.

3. North Dakota

Rank: 48th

Key Issue: North Dakota ranked dead last for dating opportunities (50th). It scored better on dating economics (6th), but when it comes to meeting people or going out, it’s tough.

4. Wyoming

Rank: 47th

Limited Fun: Wyoming came in second-to-last for dating opportunities, and 43rd for romantic activities. Dating might be cheaper here (19th), but your options are few.

5. Kentucky

Rank: 46th

What’s Holding It Back: Kentucky ranks 43rd for dating opportunities, though it does slightly better for romance (31st). But overall, it’s not a great place for singles looking to mingle.

6. Mississippi

Rank: 45th

Low on Fun: With one of the lowest numbers of movie theaters, Mississippi ranked 47th for romance and fun. It did okay in dating economics (29th), but that’s not enough to lift it out of the bottom five.

7. Alaska

Rank: 44th

Cold Dates, Cold Weather: Alaska scored last in romance and fun, and nearly last in affordability (46th). It fared slightly better in dating opportunities (31st), but the dating scene remains chilly.

8. South Carolina

Rank: 43rd

Mixed Signals: South Carolina is number one in dating affordability, but that’s where the good news ends. It scored 48th in dating opportunities and has a high crime rate, making it less ideal for singles.

9. Alabama

Rank: 42nd

Middle of the Road: Alabama sits near the bottom in both romance and fun (40th) and dating opportunities (41st). On the bright side, it’s a bit more affordable (20th).

10. Montana

Rank: 41st

Great Outdoors, Not Great Dates: Montana may be beautiful, but it ranks low in dating opportunities (44th) and only slightly better in romance and fun (32nd). Dating is more affordable here, though (12th).

Summary Table: Worst States for Singles in 2023

Rank State Dating Opportunities Romance & Fun Dating Economics 1 West Virginia 46th 50th 42nd 2 Arkansas 47th 44th 34th 3 North Dakota 50th 45th 6th 4 Wyoming 49th 43rd 19th 5 Kentucky 43rd 31st 39th 6 Mississippi 36th 47th 29th 7 Alaska 31st 50th 46th 8 South Carolina 48th 33rd 1st 9 Alabama 41st 40th 20th 10 Montana 44th 32nd 12th

Looking for Love? Location Matters

If you’re finding it hard to date, your state might be working against you. Whether it’s due to a low number of singles, few romantic activities, or just poor dating economics, some places are harder to navigate the dating world in.

But don’t worry—no place is perfect, and love can still be found anywhere. However, if you’re planning to move and want a fresh dating start, it might help to consider a state that’s friendlier to singles.

SOURCE