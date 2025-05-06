The 10 Worst States for Singles in 2023, According to WalletHub

Looking for love but keep striking out? It might not just be your dating luck—it could be your state. A recent WalletHub study ranked all 50 U.S. states to find the best and worst places to be single, based on things like dating opportunities, affordability, and fun activities for couples.
If you live in one of these ten states, finding your perfect match might be tougher than you thought.
How the Rankings Were Determined
WalletHub compared each state across three main categories:
- Dating Opportunities – Number of single adults, online dating activity, etc.
- Romance and Fun – Movie theaters, restaurants, attractions per capita
- Dating Economics – Cost of dining, drinks, and overall affordability of going on dates
Let’s look at the top 10 worst states for singles in 2023, based on this data.
1. West Virginia
Rank: 50th Overall
Why It Ranks Low: West Virginia has held the last-place spot for years. It has very limited dating opportunities and ranks poorly for both fun and affordability. If you’re single here, you might want to broaden your search range.
2. Arkansas
Rank: 49th
What’s Missing: Arkansas is low in romance and fun (47th) and dating opportunities (47th). While it’s a bit more affordable (34th), it’s still not great for meeting new people.
3. North Dakota
Rank: 48th
Key Issue: North Dakota ranked dead last for dating opportunities (50th). It scored better on dating economics (6th), but when it comes to meeting people or going out, it’s tough.
4. Wyoming
Rank: 47th
Limited Fun: Wyoming came in second-to-last for dating opportunities, and 43rd for romantic activities. Dating might be cheaper here (19th), but your options are few.
5. Kentucky
Rank: 46th
What’s Holding It Back: Kentucky ranks 43rd for dating opportunities, though it does slightly better for romance (31st). But overall, it’s not a great place for singles looking to mingle.
6. Mississippi
Rank: 45th
Low on Fun: With one of the lowest numbers of movie theaters, Mississippi ranked 47th for romance and fun. It did okay in dating economics (29th), but that’s not enough to lift it out of the bottom five.
7. Alaska
Rank: 44th
Cold Dates, Cold Weather: Alaska scored last in romance and fun, and nearly last in affordability (46th). It fared slightly better in dating opportunities (31st), but the dating scene remains chilly.
8. South Carolina
Rank: 43rd
Mixed Signals: South Carolina is number one in dating affordability, but that’s where the good news ends. It scored 48th in dating opportunities and has a high crime rate, making it less ideal for singles.
9. Alabama
Rank: 42nd
Middle of the Road: Alabama sits near the bottom in both romance and fun (40th) and dating opportunities (41st). On the bright side, it’s a bit more affordable (20th).
10. Montana
Rank: 41st
Great Outdoors, Not Great Dates: Montana may be beautiful, but it ranks low in dating opportunities (44th) and only slightly better in romance and fun (32nd). Dating is more affordable here, though (12th).
Summary Table: Worst States for Singles in 2023
|Rank
|State
|Dating Opportunities
|Romance & Fun
|Dating Economics
|1
|West Virginia
|46th
|50th
|42nd
|2
|Arkansas
|47th
|44th
|34th
|3
|North Dakota
|50th
|45th
|6th
|4
|Wyoming
|49th
|43rd
|19th
|5
|Kentucky
|43rd
|31st
|39th
|6
|Mississippi
|36th
|47th
|29th
|7
|Alaska
|31st
|50th
|46th
|8
|South Carolina
|48th
|33rd
|1st
|9
|Alabama
|41st
|40th
|20th
|10
|Montana
|44th
|32nd
|12th
Looking for Love? Location Matters
If you’re finding it hard to date, your state might be working against you. Whether it’s due to a low number of singles, few romantic activities, or just poor dating economics, some places are harder to navigate the dating world in.
But don’t worry—no place is perfect, and love can still be found anywhere. However, if you’re planning to move and want a fresh dating start, it might help to consider a state that’s friendlier to singles.