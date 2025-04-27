The #1 Fudge Flavor Colorado Can’t Get Enough Of – And Why Other States Hate It

What’s your favorite fudge flavor? If you immediately thought of chocolate or vanilla, you’re actually in the minority! A study by Chocolate Moonshine, a candy shop known for its fudge, revealed each U.S. state’s favorite fudge flavor based on their sales. Some of the favorites might even surprise you — and could add a few new options to your must-try list! Ready to find out which flavor Colorado loves the most? Let’s take a sweet journey across America.

Favorite Fudge Flavors by State

Alabama

In Alabama, they add a twist to the classic chocolate fudge. Their favorite is chocolate cheesecake flavor.

Alaska

Alaskans prefer to keep warm with chocolate walnut fudge, a rich and filling option for the cold climate.

Arizona

Arizona stands out by choosing a non-chocolate flavor. Their top pick is crème brûlée fudge.

Arkansas

Residents of Arkansas love pecan turtle fudge, packed with nuts, caramel, and chocolate.

California

California shows its love for freshness by choosing chocolate mint as its favorite fudge flavor.

Colorado

Coloradans can’t resist the classic mix of chocolate and peanut butter. Their favorite fudge flavor brings these two delights together perfectly.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s choice is a bit unique — they favor penuche fudge, a sweet treat made from caramelized brown sugar without any extra flavoring.

Delaware

Just like Arizona, Delaware loves the smooth, sweet taste of crème brûlée fudge.

Florida

It makes sense that Florida, surrounded by the sea, loves sea salt caramel fudge. A perfect blend of sweet and salty!

Georgia

Georgia’s top pick is pecan turtle fudge, which fits well since the state is America’s largest pecan producer.

Hawaii

In Hawaii, residents love the fruity touch of strawberry cheesecake fudge — sweet, fresh, and delicious.

Idaho

Coffee lovers in Idaho enjoy dark espresso fudge to get their energy boost in a sweet way.

Illinois

Maple walnut fudge is the flavor of choice for people in Illinois, a rich, nutty, and sweet combination.

Indiana

Sometimes simple is best. Indiana’s favorite fudge is plain and yummy peanut butter fudge.

Iowa

Iowans prefer chocolate walnut fudge, a crunchy and rich classic, different from Idaho’s coffee-flavored choice.

Kansas

In Kansas, just like Idaho, dark espresso fudge is the top pick, showing a strong love for coffee-flavored sweets.

Kentucky

Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect pair in Kentucky too, where this combination wins hearts.

Louisiana

Louisianans like to change things up with rocky road fudge, mixing marshmallows with chocolate for extra fun.

Maine

Mainers also love penuche fudge, a caramel-flavored classic that’s very popular in New England.

Maryland

Maryland residents enjoy a fancier option: black cherry bourbon fudge.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts joins Maine and Connecticut in loving penuche fudge. Fun fact: July 22 is National Penuche Fudge Day!

Michigan

In Michigan, dark espresso fudge is the most loved, offering a strong and deep coffee taste.

Minnesota

Minnesotans turn to black cherry bourbon fudge to help warm up during their chilly winters.

Mississippi

Mississippians prefer the rich and chewy pecan turtle fudge, full of caramel and nuts.

Missouri

Missouri residents lean towards the delicious mix of sweet and salty with sea salt caramel fudge.

Montana

Montanans might think simple chocolate is boring — but they can’t resist the richer, smoother Belgian chocolate fudge.

Nebraska

Nebraska shares Montana’s love for Belgian chocolate, appreciating its smooth texture and rich taste.

Nevada

In Nevada, people love sea salt caramel fudge, balancing sweetness with a touch of salt.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire residents also pick penuche fudge, showing a strong New England trend.

New Jersey

New Jerseyites love the classic combo of chocolate peanut butter fudge to power through their busy days.

New Mexico

New Mexicans love the richness of Belgian chocolate fudge the most.

New York

New Yorkers can’t resist pecan turtle fudge either — mixing pecans, chocolate, and caramel into an irresistible treat.

Fudge flavors across America show that people’s tastes can be wonderfully different and unique. While some states love traditional favorites like chocolate peanut butter or chocolate walnut, others enjoy more adventurous options like black cherry bourbon or crème brûlée. Colorado’s love for chocolate peanut butter fudge reminds us that sometimes, the best things in life are a perfect mix of two classics. Whether you’re a fan of simple flavors or fancy twists, there’s a fudge flavor out there that’s perfect for you!

SOURCE