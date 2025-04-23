Study Names Wisconsin Drivers Some of America’s Rudest—Are They Really That Bad?

We’ve all come across drivers who cut us off, ignore stop signs, or just seem to forget they’re sharing the road. But have you ever wondered if some states are worse than others when it comes to rude driving?

According to a recent Insurify study, the answer is yes—and some states are full of drivers who have more than their fair share of rude driving violations.

How Was “Rude Driving” Measured?

To find out where the rudest drivers live, Insurify looked at over 4.6 million car insurance applications from across the U.S. in 2022. They focused on violations that suggest poor road manners, such as:

Failing to yield or stop

Improper backing

Passing when not allowed

Tailgating

Street racing

Hit-and-run incidents

The national average for these types of violations is 1.68% of drivers. But in the top 10 states for rude drivers, this rate is at least 1.6 times higher than average.

Top 10 States with the Rudest Drivers

1. Idaho

Rude drivers: 3.44%

3.44% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 51% higher than national average

2. Alaska

Rude drivers: 2.99%

2.99% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a red light

Failure to stop at a red light Rate: 44% higher than national average

3. Wisconsin

Rude drivers: 2.95%

2.95% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 43% higher than national average

4. Virginia

Rude drivers: 2.82%

2.82% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 40% higher than national average

5. Ohio

Rude drivers: 2.68%

2.68% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 37% higher than national average

6. Nebraska

Rude drivers: 2.61%

2.61% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 36% higher than national average

7. Georgia

Rude drivers: 2.56%

2.56% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 34% higher than national average

8. Wyoming

Rude drivers: 2.52%

2.52% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 33% higher than national average

9. Montana

Rude drivers: 2.38%

2.38% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 29% higher than national average

10. North Dakota

Rude drivers: 2.31%

2.31% Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a stop sign Rate: 27% higher than national average

Is Your State on the List?

If you’ve driven in any of these states and thought the road felt a little more chaotic than usual—you might have been right. Rude driving habits, especially failing to stop or yield, can seriously impact road safety.

While it’s easy to get frustrated behind the wheel, this list is a reminder that following basic traffic rules makes a big difference for everyone. So, no matter where you live, drive safe, stay calm, and always be respectful on the road.

SOURCE