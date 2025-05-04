States Pushing to End Daylight Saving Time

Every year, millions of Americans adjust their clocks for Daylight Saving Time (DST), but that might not be the case for much longer. Across the U.S., several states are pushing to end the twice-a-year clock change. Whether they want to stay on standard time or adopt DST permanently, the common goal is year-round consistency.

These efforts have picked up steam over the last decade, but despite growing public support, a major hurdle remains — federal approval.

Let’s take a closer look at the states that are leading the charge.

Why States Want to Ditch Daylight Saving Time

Many states say changing the clocks disrupts sleep, health, and productivity. Supporters of permanent DST argue that more daylight in the evening could help businesses, reduce crime, and encourage outdoor activity. Others simply want to end the hassle of adjusting their clocks twice a year.

States That Have Pushed to End DST

Texas

Texas has seen growing support to eliminate DST. Over 70% of Texans say they want it gone, and 11 new bills were introduced in early 2025. So far, though, none have succeeded due to the need for federal approval.

Florida

Florida led the way with its Sunshine Protection Act passed in 2018 to make DST permanent. But Congress has yet to give the green light. Advocates say it would boost tourism and commerce thanks to longer daylight hours.

Washington

In 2019, Washington approved a bill for permanent DST, but like others, it’s waiting on Congress. Another attempt in 2024 failed, showing how hard it is to make the change stick without federal help.

California

California voters approved a measure in 2018 allowing the legislature to move forward with permanent DST. Yet, legislative delays and the need for a two-thirds majority have stalled progress.

Oregon

Oregon passed a law in 2019 to adopt permanent DST, provided California and Washington do the same. It’s part of a regional effort for consistency on the West Coast, but progress is on hold.

Alabama

Alabama passed a bill in 2021 to observe permanent DST if the federal law is amended. Supporters say it could reduce confusion and improve public health.

Tennessee

Tennessee passed its own permanent DST legislation in 2019. Lawmakers say extended daylight could boost the economy and support outdoor activities, but again, they’re waiting on Congress.

Georgia

Georgia joined the movement in 2021, passing a bill for permanent DST pending federal changes. The goal is to improve economic activity and public well-being.

Minnesota

Minnesota has seen repeated efforts to pass permanent DST legislation. Bills have been introduced to end the biannual clock change, with supporters citing health and business benefits.

Mississippi

Mississippi passed a bill in 2021 to stay on DST permanently, but like others, it’s waiting on federal consent. Lawmakers highlight potential benefits such as lower energy use and fewer health disruptions.

Why Aren’t These Changes Happening Yet?

Even when states pass laws, Congress must change federal rules for DST changes to take effect. Until then, states must follow the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which mandates two clock changes per year unless they opt out of DST entirely — which few have done.

Summary Table of States and Their DST Status

State Action Taken Status Texas 11 bills filed as of 2025 No final approval yet Florida Passed Sunshine Protection Act in 2018 Waiting on Congress Washington Approved permanent DST in 2019 Federal approval pending California Voter-approved in 2018, stalled in legislature Not enacted yet Oregon Passed in 2019, tied to other West Coast states Pending coordination Alabama Passed permanent DST bill in 2021 Awaiting federal approval Tennessee Passed in 2019 Needs federal green light Georgia Passed in 2021 Not yet implemented Minnesota Bills introduced Not yet passed Mississippi Passed in 2021 Awaiting federal action

The Bottom Line

Even though more states are on board to eliminate biannual clock changes, the power to make it happen lies with Congress. Until federal law changes, these state-level efforts remain symbolic.

That said, public support is rising, and momentum is building. The next few years could finally bring a nationwide shift toward a fixed time system — one that puts an end to the “spring forward, fall back” ritual.

