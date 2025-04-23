SC Joins National Wave of School Book Bans—Here’s What’s Being Removed and Why!

Across the United States, schools are banning more books than ever before. This growing trend has sparked an important debate: How do we protect students while still allowing intellectual freedom?

A new report by PEN America, a leading free speech advocacy group, shows the top 10 states leading the nation in book bans. These restrictions were tracked between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. Surprisingly, South Carolina is one of them.

Let’s take a look at which states are banning the most books—and why.

How the Data Was Collected

PEN America collected data from school district decisions. While the list reflects confirmed bans, experts believe the actual number of books removed could be even higher—many bans happen quietly without public records.

The bans often target books that discuss:

Race and racism

Gender identity or sexual orientation

Sex education or reproductive rights

Controversial historical topics

Mental health or abuse

Top 10 U.S. States Banning the Most Books

1. Florida – 1,406 book bans

Florida tops the list with more than double the number of bans than any other state. A recent law requires schools to post online lists of all books available to students, which parents have used to call for bans.

Books banned include:

Flowers for Algernon

My Sister’s Keeper

2. Texas – 625 book bans

Texas follows with strict new laws. A new book rating system classifies books, and any marked “sexually explicit” is automatically banned from school shelves.

3. Missouri – 300+ book bans

Missouri passed a law banning any visual depictions of sexual content. Even classic literature like Shakespeare and Mark Twain have been removed in some districts.

4. Utah – 281 book bans

Utah bans books with “indecent content.” This vague language has led to the removal of books like Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, a novel by a Nobel Prize winner.

5. Pennsylvania – 186 book ban

Pennsylvania has faced backlash. A new bill hopes to block future book bans and protect school libraries.

6. South Carolina – 127 book bans

South Carolina ranks sixth. Disagreements over the bans have led the state’s Department of Education to end its relationship with the South Carolina Association of Librarians, who voiced concern about censorship.

7. Virginia – 75 book ban

Virginia’s new law requires parental notification for any “sexually explicit” content. While lawmakers claim the goal wasn’t to ban books, schools have still removed many titles.

8. North Carolina – 58 book bans

The Parents’ Bill of Rights law lets parents challenge any book in the school system. The result? Dozens of titles were removed from shelves last year.

9. Wisconsin – 43 book bans

Books by Margaret Atwood and Kurt Vonnegut were removed from high schools. Most banned books in Wisconsin target older teens.

10. Michigan – 39 book bans

Librarians in Michigan launched a “Right to Read” campaign to protect book access after nearly 40 books were removed across school districts.

Freedom to Read or Protecting Students?

The rising number of book bans in U.S. schools shows a deepening divide between parental control and students’ right to learn. While some believe these bans protect children, others say they silence important voices and perspectives.

In South Carolina, 127 books were removed—placing the state in the top 10 for book bans. As debates continue, educators, parents, and lawmakers must work together to ensure students are safe—but also informed and empowered.

SOURCE