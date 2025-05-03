Pennsylvania in Top 5 Best States for Singles – Is Your City a Love Hotspot?

Finding the right person can be challenging—but your zip code might be the problem, not you. According to a 2023 study by WalletHub, certain states offer better chances for singles looking to date, connect, and fall in love.

WalletHub compared all 50 states based on dating opportunities, romance and fun, and dating affordability. Using these categories, they came up with a ranking of the top 11 states where singles are most likely to find love—and a good time while doing it.

Whether you’re seeking weekend adventures, affordable dates, or a thriving dating scene, you might want to consider packing your bags for one of these love-friendly states.

1. California

Best for romance and fun

California tops the list thanks to its unbeatable mix of diverse cities, beaches, nightlife, and endless entertainment options. While it’s not cheap to date here (ranking 49th in dating affordability), its high scores in romance and dating opportunities make up for the cost.

2. New York

Best for dating opportunities

New York ranked first in dating chances, mostly due to the fast-paced social scene in New York City. Like California, dating costs are high, but if you’re looking to meet lots of people in a city that never sleeps, this could be your state.

3. Florida

Best balance of sun and love

Florida is more than a place for retirees and tourists. With warm weather, vibrant cities like Miami and Orlando, and diverse communities, it ranks highly for both romance and affordability. It’s a solid pick for singles looking for fun without breaking the bank.

4. Texas

Big state, big heart

Everything’s bigger in Texas—including your chances of meeting someone special. It ranks high in romance and has a reasonable cost of living. Major cities like Austin and Dallas are especially active in terms of social life and dating scenes.

5. Pennsylvania

Historic charm meets dating potential

Home to cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania scores well in both romance and opportunity. Although it’s not the cheapest for dating (ranking 31st in economics), its cultural attractions and cozy charm offer great date ideas.

If your dating life feels stuck, location could be playing a bigger role than you think. While love can bloom anywhere, living in a state that offers better opportunities, affordable date options, and plenty of fun things to do might improve your odds.

Whether you’re into beach walks, city lights, or cozy hometown charm, these top-ranked states for singles in 2023 show that finding love might just be a road trip away.

SOURCE