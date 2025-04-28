Pennsylvania City Named RUDEST in America

Let’s be honest: we’ve all met a rude person at some point. Some of us might even admit to being a little unfriendly sometimes! But did you know that some American cities are famous for their rude behaviour? While many believe the stereotype about cities like New York, real data tells a different story. A study by Preply, a language learning platform, reveals the U.S. cities with the rudest residents — based on what locals themselves say!

How Preply Ranked the Rude Cities

Preply surveyed 1,577 people across the 30 largest U.S. cities. Participants were asked to rate the average rudeness of their city’s residents on a scale of 1 to 10. The higher the score, the ruder the city was considered.

1. Philadelphia

Known as the “City of Brotherly Love”, Philadelphia surprisingly ranked first for rudeness with a score of 6.43 out of 10. The biggest complaint? Locals often talk loudly on their phone speakers in public areas.

2. Memphis

Memphis took second place with a score of 6.05. Residents noted many rude habits, like not letting others merge in traffic, making noise in public, not respecting personal space, and treating service workers poorly.

3. New York City

Many people might assume New York City would be number one, but it came in third, scoring 6.0. Common issues included locals being glued to their phones and giving off unfriendly body language.

4. Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, it seems luck isn’t always in your favour. Locals rated their city’s rudeness at 5.98. So, if you lose at a game there, don’t expect much sympathy!

5. Boston

Boston, another Northeastern city, earned a 5.9 score. Locals are known for not slowing down near pedestrians and for avoiding interaction with strangers.

6. Detroit

Detroit missed the top five but still scored high on the rudeness scale with 5.7. It shows that not all Motor City residents are giving friendly waves.

7. San Francisco

With its often foggy weather, San Francisco also has a reputation for chilly attitudes. It came just behind Detroit with a 5.69 score.

8. Washington, D.C.

Though not a state, the nation’s capital made it to the list with a 5.56 rating. Politics isn’t the only thing heating up in Washington — residents’ rudeness is notable too!

9. Los Angeles

The City of Angels seems a little less angelic according to the survey. Los Angeles scored 5.35, proving Hollywood glamour doesn’t always come with a smile.

10. Houston

Houston’s locals rated themselves only slightly better than those in L.A., with a 5.33 rudeness score.

11. Phoenix

Phoenix residents rated their own rudeness at 5.22, making it a city to approach carefully if you’re hoping for warm welcomes.

12. Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Florida scored 5.18. Though not at the top, it still ranks higher for rudeness compared to most U.S. metro areas.

13. Seattle

Known for its rain, Seattle’s attitudes might be just as cold, scoring a 5.14 on the rudeness scale.

14. Louisville

Finally, Louisville rounds off the list of “most rude” cities with a 5.12 score. Still, that’s much better than Philadelphia’s high rudeness ranking!

Rudeness can be found anywhere, but some cities have earned a stronger reputation than others. According to locals themselves, cities like Philadelphia, Memphis, and New York are leading when it comes to unfriendly behaviours. While stereotypes don’t always tell the full story, it’s interesting to see how residents view their own communities. Whether it’s being noisy in public, ignoring pedestrians, or just showing cold body language, small actions can leave a big impression. If you’re planning a visit to any of these cities, it might be wise to pack a little extra patience!

