Oklahoma’s Shocking Rank for Military Retirees: The Best (and Worst) States for Veteran Care Revealed!

Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be a complex and emotional journey, and choosing where to settle down in retirement is one of the biggest decisions veterans face. Factors like housing affordability, taxes, healthcare access, and overall quality of life are crucial. So, how does Oklahoma stack up for military retirees in the United States?

According to a WalletHub study, which ranked all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Oklahoma holds a solid position—not at the very top, but far from the bottom—offering a reasonable balance for veterans considering a place to call home post-service.

How the Study Was Conducted

WalletHub evaluated all 51 U.S. locations across three major categories:

1. Economic Environment

This includes state tax policies, job opportunities for veterans, and cost of living.

2. Quality of Life

Measures like veteran population, climate, and recreation options were assessed.

3. Health Care

Access to VA hospitals, their quality, and overall healthcare availability were included.

Each state was assigned a score and a rank per category. A lower number means a better ranking in that category (e.g., “1” = best, “51” = worst).

Where Oklahoma Stands for Military Retirees

While Oklahoma didn’t land in the top 10, it performs competitively in areas veterans care about. Here’s a breakdown based on WalletHub’s metrics:

Economic Environment : Moderate rank

Oklahoma offers relatively low housing costs and no tax on military retirement pay, making it a budget-friendly state.

: Moderate rank Oklahoma offers and no tax on military retirement pay, making it a budget-friendly state. Quality of Life : Mid-tier ranking

With a modest veteran population and recreational opportunities, Oklahoma scores reasonably here. However, weather conditions like tornado risks might lower appeal for some.

: Mid-tier ranking With a and recreational opportunities, Oklahoma scores reasonably here. However, weather conditions like tornado risks might lower appeal for some. Health Care: Room for improvement

While VA medical centers are present, quality and access may not be as strong compared to top-ranking states like Virginia or Texas.

Overall, Oklahoma ranks in the middle of the pack, offering decent perks for retirees but with certain limitations—especially in healthcare quality.

Best and Worst States for Military Retirees

Top States

South Carolina – Strong across all categories, partially taxes military benefits, and has excellent veteran infrastructure. Florida – No income tax and high quality of life. Virginia – Top-tier healthcare access and veteran support.

Bottom States

Oregon ranks last, mainly due to poor VA healthcare rankings and limited military retiree support.

ranks last, mainly due to poor VA healthcare rankings and limited military retiree support. California, despite its many VA facilities, ranks low due to high living costs and full taxation of retirement pay.

States That Fully Tax Military Retirement Pay

If you’re relying on retirement benefits, these states might eat into your income:

California

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

On the flip side, eight states have no state income tax at all, making them tax-friendly havens for military retirees.

🇺🇸 Other Key Takeaways for Veterans

Texas has the largest veteran population (1.4 million+), showing strong support networks.

has the largest veteran population (1.4 million+), showing strong support networks. Hawaii, while home to the most active-duty bases per capita, is costly and ranks poorly for retirees.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma remains a practical and affordable option, especially for those looking to stretch their dollars while still having access to veteran services and a manageable quality of life.

Oklahoma may not top the list, but for many veterans, it hits the right mix of affordability, low taxes, and community support. If you’re a military retiree looking for a place that respects your service and supports your lifestyle, Oklahoma is worth considering—especially if your priorities include budget and local patriotism over top-tier healthcare systems.

As always, consult with a veterans benefits advisor or relocation specialist to understand how each state’s policies will affect your specific needs and long-term financial plan.

SOURCE