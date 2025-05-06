New Yorkers Are Least Likely to Get Married, Study Shows

Marriage is a major life decision—it’s about love, commitment, and building a future together. But according to a new study, where you live can influence how likely you are to get married. And if you live in New York, you might be far less likely to say “I do” than people in other states.

A new report by law firm Schmidt & Clark used U.S. Census data to find out which states have the highest and lowest percentage of people who’ve ever been married. The results? New York came in at the bottom of the list.

What the Study Looked At

The study analyzed data from the American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. It looked at people aged 15 and older and calculated how many had ever been married—whether they’re currently married, divorced, or widowed.

This kind of analysis gives a bigger picture than just looking at recent marriage rates. It shows how many people in each state have experienced marriage at some point in their lives.

Why New Yorkers Marry Less

So, why is New York at the bottom of the list?

There are a few likely reasons:

1. High Cost of Living

Living in cities like New York City can be expensive. Rent, bills, and other living costs may make it harder for couples to settle down, buy a home, or plan a wedding.

2. Busy Lifestyles

In fast-paced cities, careers often take priority. Many people focus on work and personal goals before thinking about marriage.

3. Changing Views on Relationships

In urban areas, people are more likely to delay marriage or choose alternatives like long-term dating or cohabitation without tying the knot.

How Other States Compare

While New York ranked the lowest, some states had much higher percentages of married individuals. Here are a few that made the top 5:

Rank State % Ever Married 1 Wyoming 72.25% 2 Idaho 71.60% 3 Maine 71.07% 4 West Virginia 70.89% 5 Arkansas 70.68%

By comparison, New York had one of the lowest marriage rates, though the exact percentage wasn’t listed in the report summary.

What This Means for New Yorkers

While fewer New Yorkers are getting married, that doesn’t mean love is dead in the Empire State. It just means people might be choosing different paths:

Delaying marriage until later in life

Living together without getting married

Focusing on personal goals or financial stability first

New York is a place full of opportunity, culture, and choice—so it’s no surprise that people there approach relationships differently than in more rural or traditional states.

Marriage trends are changing across the country, and New York is leading that shift. With more people waiting longer to get married or choosing not to marry at all, the idea of love and commitment is evolving.

Still, whether you’re planning a wedding or happily single, the most important thing is to follow your own path—no matter what state you live in.

