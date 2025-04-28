New Mexico’s Shocking Life Expectancy Rank – The Worst 10 States Revealed

When we think about how long people live, we often compare our country with the rest of the world. But what if I told you there’s a big difference in life expectancy even between U.S. states? Some states live much longer than others — by as much as 8.8 years! Let’s dive deeper into what affects life expectancy in the U.S. and how different states compare.

How Life Expectancy Data Was Collected

The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) gathered life expectancy numbers based on people born in 2020. According to their latest report, the average life expectancy for a baby born in 2020 is around 77 years.

NCHS also shared data by gender. A boy born in 2020 is expected to live about 74.2 years, while a girl is expected to live up to 79.9 years. That’s a big difference of 5.7 years between males and females.

Why Do Women Live Longer Than Men?

Statistics show that women make up 57% of people aged 65 and older. By the time they reach 85 years, women make up 67% of that age group.

Many reasons explain why men generally live shorter lives than women. Men are more likely to take dangerous risks when they are young, like engaging in risky behavior or working in more hazardous jobs. They also have a higher rate of suicide compared to women.

Health issues add to this gap. Men are 50% more likely to die from heart disease. Even though women also suffer from heart disease, they usually live longer with it compared to men.

Another interesting fact is that men are generally taller than women, and in many species, including humans, larger animals tend to have shorter lifespans.

States Where People Live the Longest and Shortest

If you look at the states where people live the longest, Hawaii often tops the list. Meanwhile, states like Mississippi struggle more with health and have shorter life expectancies.

What’s Happening in Mississippi?

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports that many people in the state face serious health problems. Rural areas, poor urban communities, and racial and ethnic minorities are hit the hardest.

Some worrying facts from Mississippi:

About 72.8% of adults are overweight or obese.

Around 43.6% of adults have been told by a doctor that they have high blood pressure.

These health issues make it harder for people to live long, healthy lives.

Why Hawaii Shines in Health

Hawaii’s people live longer for many reasons. They have one of the lowest rates of death from heart disease and cancer in the entire U.S. Plus, Hawaii’s lovely year-round weather encourages outdoor activities, helping people stay fit.

Spending time in the sun also boosts Vitamin D levels, which keeps bones healthy and may protect against diseases like high blood pressure.

Life Expectancy Is Falling

Sadly, overall life expectancy in the United States has been going down. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that the COVID-19 pandemic played a big part in this. Life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020 and another 0.9 years in 2021 — the sharpest two-year drop since the early 1920s.

Now, people are wondering: what will life expectancy look like in 2025?

Life expectancy across the United States is not the same everywhere. While states like Hawaii show how lifestyle and health care can help people live longer, places like Mississippi highlight how poverty and health challenges can shorten lives. Gender differences, risky behavior, health care access, and even climate all play major roles in how long people live. As the U.S. faces new challenges like COVID-19, it will be important to focus on improving health care, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and reducing health inequalities so that everyone has a better chance at living a longer, healthier life.

