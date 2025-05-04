Most Polite States in the US – And What Makes Them So Kind

When we think about polite states in the USA, a few names may come to mind. Southern hospitality is often praised, while places like New York sometimes get stereotyped for being less polite. But what does the data say? A study by Preply, an online language learning platform, aimed to answer this question by surveying people across all 50 states to find out which states have the politest populations.

In this study, participants were asked to rate how important polite actions are to them. Their answers were used to score each state on a scale from 0 to 100, with the closer to 100, the more polite the state was considered. The study also included how people perceived the politeness of their own state.

Let’s dive into the 10 most polite states in America, based on Preply’s findings.

1. Arkansas – The Most Polite State

Arkansas takes the top spot as the most polite state with a score of 99.3 out of 100. Arkansans really value polite gestures, with nearly 75% of people agreeing that holding the door for others is very important. Interestingly, they also scored 90.8 for how they perceive their state’s politeness, ranking second behind Minnesota.

2. Georgia – Southern Charm at Its Best

Georgia earned a 98.9 on the politeness scale. Sixty-two percent of Georgians agree that it’s important to respect someone’s preferred titles or pronouns. However, when asked about how polite they think their state is, Georgia ranked 14th.

3. Alabama – A Generous, Respectful State

With a 98.6 politeness score, Alabama ranks third. The state’s politeness is driven by how important helping others is to its people, such as giving up your seat on public transport. In terms of perceived politeness, Alabama ranked 6th, tied with Kentucky.

4. South Carolina – Southern Hospitality

South Carolina made it to 98.5 on the politeness scale. Despite the high score, residents don’t think their state is quite as polite, with a perceived politeness score of 88.9 placing them 4th. But if you’re looking for Southern hospitality, South Carolina is where you’ll find it.

5. Tennessee – Friendly and Helpful People

Tennessee ranks 5th with a 98.0 politeness score. Tennesseans are known for their kindness, but they ranked only 9th in perceived politeness, suggesting that they may not see themselves as particularly polite, even though their actions show otherwise.

6. Kentucky – The Bluegrass State’s Politeness

Kentucky ranks 6th on the politeness scale with a score of 97.6. Not surprisingly, Kentuckians view their state as being as polite as the numbers suggest, with a 6th place rank in perceived politeness. It seems that the state’s southern charm and laid-back lifestyle contribute to its polite nature.

7. Kansas – Friendly People, Humble Perception

Kansas scored 97.6 for politeness, but when it comes to how polite they think their state is, Kansans ranked 13th. It seems that while they are polite in action, they don’t necessarily view themselves as especially so.

8. Louisiana – Politeness with a Louisiana Flavor

Louisiana’s politeness score is 97.3, putting it in the 8th spot. The state scored higher in perceived politeness compared to other states (6th place), though residents don’t see themselves as ultra-polite, with a perceived politeness score of 87.5.

9. North Carolina – A Polite State, But Not Always Recognized

North Carolina’s politeness score is 97.1. However, there’s a large gap between how polite North Carolinians think they are and how they are actually perceived. They ranked 22nd for perceived politeness, indicating that they might not think of themselves as as polite as others see them.

10. Michigan – Polite But Humble

Michigan rounds out the top 10 with a 97.0 politeness score. However, Michiganians seem to downplay their politeness, ranking 30th in perceived politeness. Perhaps they’re too busy being kind to notice it themselves!

Politeness can be measured in many ways—from holding doors open to respecting personal space, and it’s clear that these states embrace politeness in everyday life. Arkansas stands at the top, with Georgia, Alabama, and others following closely behind. Interestingly, many residents don’t view their states as particularly polite, even though their actions suggest otherwise.

