Maryland’s Hidden Boomtown: This City Is Growing Faster Than You Can Imagine!

Have you noticed that your local roads are more crowded or grocery lines are longer these days? If you live in Maryland, you’re not imagining it! Many cities across America are experiencing a major population boom. According to U.S. News & World Report, the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. between 2023 and 2024 have been ranked based on net migration rates. If you are planning to move soon and prefer peace and space, you might want to think twice before heading to these busy spots.

How the Rankings Were Calculated

U.S. News & World Report used net migration data — the number of people moving into a city minus those moving out — to determine which cities are growing the fastest. Then, they calculated the percentage increase to rank these cities. Some locations grew because of affordable living, job opportunities, or just better weather!

Let’s explore the cities seeing the biggest population increases.

Top 15 Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S.

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach tops the list, thanks to its low cost of living and beautiful beaches. The median monthly rent here is just $1,040, and residents enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and fishing.

2. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota combines a lively arts scene with a stunning coastal location. Even though rental prices are higher compared to nearby cities like Tampa, people keep moving here to enjoy the beach lifestyle.

3. Fort Myers, Florida

Already famous for rapid growth, Fort Myers continues to attract new residents with its proximity to Sanibel Island, beaches, and its vibrant downtown River District.

4. Lakeland, Florida

Situated inland, Lakeland offers 38 lakes within city limits. With a median age of 40.1, it’s popular among younger families looking for outdoor fun and a calm environment.

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

This relaxed city gives residents easy access to big cities like Miami and Orlando. It’s perfect for fishing enthusiasts and baseball fans, hosting the New York Mets’ spring training.

6. Boise, Idaho

Boise has been quietly gaining popularity. It offers excellent access to outdoor adventures with rivers, mountains, and deserts nearby, making it a paradise for nature lovers.

7. Ocala, Florida

Known for its affordable homes and rental prices (median rent $993), Ocala is a magnet for horse lovers and fans of charming Victorian-era downtowns.

8. Daytona Beach, Florida

A favorite among retirees and NASCAR fans alike, Daytona Beach is lively with plenty of nightclubs, bars, and, of course, the famous Daytona International Speedway.

9. Naples, Florida

Despite its higher living costs, Naples attracts newcomers with white-sand beaches, golf courses, and its warm weather, especially appealing for retirees.

10. Salisbury, Maryland

Salisbury offers the beauty of four seasons and a young atmosphere, thanks to Salisbury University. While the city’s home prices are slightly above the national average, it remains attractive for many new residents.

11. Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne on the Space Coast is popular for satellite launch viewings and has relatively affordable housing options, although daily expenses like groceries are a bit high.

12. Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg is another South Carolina city experiencing rapid growth. With an average home cost of $266,797 and a strong bike-friendly design, it’s appealing for young families and pet owners.

13. Austin, Texas

Austin’s vibrant culture and booming tech industry continue to attract people, despite a hefty median home price of $566,144. The city’s “Keep Austin Weird” charm and no state income tax are big draws.

14. Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a hidden gem with a rich space history and affordable rent (around $900). Its old cotton mill turned arts center gives the city a unique vibe loved by newcomers.

15. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Known for major employers like Walmart and Tyson, Fayetteville offers job opportunities and a youthful vibe with a median age of just 34.4 years.

The fastest-growing cities in America each have their own appeal, from affordable housing and job prospects to stunning natural beauty and lively culture. While cities like Myrtle Beach and Sarasota attract people looking for sunshine and beach life, places like Boise and Huntsville offer outdoor adventures and community charm. Salisbury, Maryland, stands out for its youthful energy and seasonal beauty. As more people move to these cities, it’s important to weigh the benefits of booming growth against the potential for congestion and rising costs. Wherever you choose to move, understanding these trends can help you make a better decision for your future!

SOURCE