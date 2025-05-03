Maryland Makes Top 10: These Are America’s Most Dangerous Cybercrime States

In today’s digital age, cybercrime is not just a growing concern—it’s a daily reality. While every state in the U.S. faces cyber threats, some states are more vulnerable than others. A new report from NetworkBuildz analyzed five years of FBI data to uncover where Americans are at the highest risk of becoming cybercrime victims in 2024.

Cybercrime includes a range of illegal online activities such as identity theft, phishing, ransomware attacks, and data breaches. With criminals operating across the globe, the effects are felt right at home—especially in the states below.

How the Data Was Collected

NetworkBuildz reviewed FBI Internet Crime Reports from 2018 to 2022. To keep comparisons fair across states with different population sizes, the data was adjusted to reflect the average number of cybercrimes per 100,000 residents.

1. Nevada – 1,756 Cyber Attacks Per 100,000 People

Nevada tops the list with an alarming rate of cybercrime. With major cities like Las Vegas being digital hubs for tourism and gaming, it’s a prime target for online fraud and scams. Residents here are more than twice as likely to experience a cyber attack compared to most other states.

2. Alaska – 1,153 Per 100,000

Surprisingly, Alaska ranks second despite its lower population. Limited broadband access in some rural areas may contribute to lower cybersecurity awareness, making it easier for cybercriminals to strike.

3. Maryland – 951 Per 100,000

With its proximity to Washington D.C. and presence of government agencies, Maryland often finds itself targeted in online attacks. The state is no stranger to breaches involving sensitive data and phishing attempts.

4. Colorado – 928 Per 100,000

Colorado has a thriving tech scene, but that comes with a cost. The increased number of connected devices and remote workers makes Colorado a high-risk state for cyber threats.

5. Florida – 899 Per 100,000

Florida isn’t just sunny beaches and retirement havens—it’s also a hotspot for cybercrime. With a large elderly population, many residents fall victim to email scams and financial fraud.

6. Iowa – 886 Per 100,000

You might not expect Iowa to appear on a cybercrime list, but the data tells a different story. The state sees consistent rates of cyber-related incidents, including business email compromise and personal data theft.

7. Washington – 875 Per 100,000

With Seattle at its core, Washington is home to tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon. But that also means cybercriminals are frequently targeting the region, looking for weaknesses in both personal and corporate systems.

8. Delaware – 874 Per 100,000

Despite being a small state, Delaware’s high cybercrime rate may stem from its corporate-heavy environment. With many businesses registered there, hackers have ample opportunities to exploit corporate networks.

9. California – 801 Per 100,000

California’s place on the list is no surprise. As a global tech leader, it’s a major target for cybercriminals. Despite its robust tech infrastructure, the sheer volume of people and devices creates more opportunity for attacks.

10. Arizona – 746 Per 100,000

Rounding out the top 10, Arizona deals with hundreds of cybercrime cases annually, including social media scams, identity fraud, and data breaches in both the public and private sectors.

Cybercrime is on the rise, and no state is completely immune. But for residents of Nevada, Alaska, and Maryland, the risk is especially high. As more of life moves online, it’s essential for individuals and businesses alike to stay updated on cybersecurity best practices—use strong passwords, avoid suspicious emails, and monitor financial accounts regularly.

If you live in one of these top 10 states, take extra precautions. The risk isn’t going away—so being prepared is your best defense.

