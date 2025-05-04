Loudest States in the US – Where Peace and Quiet Are Hard to Find

We’ve all had that one noisy neighbour—the one who loves loud music, slams doors, or runs the vacuum at odd hours. But what if it’s not just your neighbour? What if the entire state is noisy? A recent study by Zippia reveals that some states in the US are naturally louder than others.

Whether it’s due to traffic, crowded homes, or high population density, these six states top the list for being the noisiest in the country.

What Makes a State Loud?

Zippia ranked all 50 states based on four main factors:

Home size (smaller homes = more sound heard)

(smaller homes = more sound heard) Household size (more people = more noise)

(more people = more noise) People per square mile (density)

(density) Registered cars per square mile (traffic noise)

Each state was given a score from 1 to 50 in each category. The average of these scores determined the state’s overall noise ranking.

Let’s take a look at the top 6 loudest states in America.

1. New Jersey – Traffic Takes the Lead

New Jersey is officially the noisiest state in the country. It’s one of the most densely populated states, with 1,207 people and 371 cars per square mile. That means more honking, more crowd noise, and less peace. Even in the suburbs, the constant movement of people and vehicles keeps things loud.

2. California – Small Homes, Big Crowds

Known for beaches and sunshine, California may not be the quiet paradise many imagine. The average household size is 2.67, and homes average just 1,625 square feet. Crowded living spaces and busy roads across cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco create constant background noise.

3. Hawaii – Not All That Peaceful

Even island life can be loud. Hawaii has small homes averaging 1,308 square feet, yet 3.02 people per household, one of the highest in the country. Combine that with thin walls and close neighbours, and your tropical dream can quickly turn into a noisy reality.

4. Florida – Buzzing with Tourists and Traffic

Florida makes the list with its busy cities, high population density, and a massive number of tourists. With 375.9 people and 148 cars per square mile, even the sound of ocean waves often gets drowned out. Theme parks, nightlife, and seasonal visitors keep the volume up all year round.

5. Rhode Island – Small Size, Big Noise

Don’t let Rhode Island’s small size fool you. It has 395 registered cars per square mile, the highest in the US. Add in 1,010 people per square mile, and you’ve got a lot of movement in a compact area, leading to plenty of city-style noise in this tiny state.

6. Illinois – Especially Noisy in Chicago

Illinois rounds out the top six with average home sizes of 1,632 square feet and particularly cramped living conditions in its largest city, Chicago. Apartments in Chicago are 10.1% smaller than the national average, meaning sound travels quickly between walls. Add in traffic and urban activity, and peace becomes hard to find.

Noise comes from many sources—tight living spaces, crowded cities, high traffic, and large families. This study from Zippia shows that some US states are naturally louder than others due to their design and population habits. While these states may offer exciting lifestyles, they might not be ideal if you’re searching for a calm, quiet environment. Still, for those who enjoy energy and activity, these places are full of life.

