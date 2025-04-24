Land Grab Alert: 13 States Where Squatters Can Legally Steal Your Property—Is Arkansas Next?

Imagine someone living on your land or property without your permission—and then legally claiming ownership after a few years. As alarming as that sounds, it’s possible in the U.S. due to laws known as squatter’s rights, or more formally, adverse possession laws. And in some states, including Arkansas, the rules make it surprisingly easy.

What Are Squatter’s Rights?

Squatter’s rights, also known as adverse possession, allow someone to legally claim ownership of property they don’t legally own, after residing on it for a specific number of years. This can include homes, land, or even commercial property.

All 50 states recognize some version of these laws, but the requirements and residency time vary widely.

To successfully make an adverse possession claim, most states require the occupation to be:

Open and notorious (not hidden)

(not hidden) Exclusive (the squatter is the only one using it)

(the squatter is the only one using it) Hostile (without the owner’s permission)

(without the owner’s permission) Continuous for a set number of years

for a set number of years Sometimes with property tax payments

States Where Squatters Can Claim Property Fast

Here are the 14 states with the shortest Required Time of Occupancy (RTOO) for squatters to potentially claim legal ownership:

1. Alaska

With color of title : 7 years

: 7 years Without : 10 years

: 10 years Color of title means the squatter has a document that appears to give ownership but is legally defective.

2. Arizona

With property tax payment : 3 years

: 3 years Without taxes: 10 years

3. Arkansas

With tax payments : 7 years

: 7 years Land must be unenclosed and unimproved before the squatter occupies it.

4. California

Time required : 5 years

: 5 years Must pay property taxes for the entire period.

5. Colorado

Standard : 18 years

: 18 years With color of title: 7 years

6. Georgia

With color of title : 7 years

: 7 years Without: 20 years

7. Illinois

With tax payment : 7 years

: 7 years Typical requirement: 20 years without taxes

8. Kentucky

With color of title : 7 years

: 7 years Without: 15 years

9. Montana

With property tax payment: 5 years

10. Tennessee

With color of title : 7 years

: 7 years Without: 20 years

11. Texas

With color of title : 3 years

: 3 years With improvements to land: 5 years

12. Utah

Standard RTOO : 7 years

: 7 years Squatters must improve the property, like planting or fencing.

13. Wisconsin

With tax payment : 7 years

: 7 years Without: 20 years

14. Washington (honorable mention)

Though not as lenient as the others above, Washington has relatively low barriers with 10 years of occupancy required under most conditions.

Why Should Property Owners Care?

If you own vacant land or a property that’s rarely used, you may be at risk. In some states, just a few years of non-intervention could give squatters a legal foothold.

Unimproved land and abandoned homes are most vulnerable.

and are most vulnerable. Some squatters pay property taxes or make improvements , giving them a stronger claim.

, giving them a stronger claim. It’s important to inspect your property regularly and post clear “No Trespassing” signs to guard against adverse possession.

and post clear to guard against adverse possession.

Squatter’s rights may sound strange, but they’re very real—and in some states like Arkansas, California, and Texas, squatters can stake a legal claim in less than a decade. Whether you’re a homeowner, investor, or landowner, it’s crucial to know your state’s laws and take steps to protect your property.

Keep in mind, the process of adverse possession involves court rulings—squatters must prove they meet every requirement, and property owners can contest it. But prevention is key: fencing, signage, inspections, and paying taxes are your best defenses.

