Great Falls, VA Tops List of Safest Suburbs in the United States

Living in a suburb offers peace, space, and a strong sense of community — something many Americans value over the fast pace of city life. In a new report, SmartAsset studied 370 suburbs from the 100 largest U.S. cities to find the safest suburbs in the country. The results are in, and the number one safest suburb is right in Virginia.

Let’s explore which cities made the list and why safety-conscious families might consider them for their next move.

How SmartAsset Measured Safety

SmartAsset based its rankings on several important safety-related factors, such as:

Violent and nonviolent crime rates

Roadway safety and vehicle-related deaths

Drug and alcohol abuse statistics

These elements are closely linked to overall quality of life, making this list a useful resource for anyone looking to move to a safer place.

1. Great Falls, Virginia

Ranked the safest suburb in America, Great Falls is located near Washington, D.C., along the scenic Potomac River. It boasts the second-lowest violent crime rate and the eighth-lowest vehicle mortality rate among all suburbs studied. Also, only 15% of adults report excessive drinking — showing that residents tend to follow healthy, safe lifestyles.

2. Carmel, Indiana

Carmel is a lively suburb of Indianapolis and was also named the Best Small City in America in 2023 by WalletHub. It ranks high for road safety, with only 4.86 vehicle deaths per 100,000 people — much lower than the national average.

3. Bethesda, Maryland

Another Washington, D.C. suburb, Bethesda stands out for very low vehicle mortality rates and low levels of excessive drinking, placing it among the top safest suburbs.

4. Fishers, Indiana

Fishers is known for its friendly environment and 84% fewer violent crimes than the average American suburb. It also has low property crime and low road accident rates, making it a great choice for families.

5. Noblesville, Indiana

Indiana makes another appearance with Noblesville, a quiet city with an extremely low property crime rate — 90% lower than most suburbs in the study. Its safe roads and low violent crime help it earn a top-five spot.

6. Lehi, Utah

Located near Salt Lake City, Lehi is one of Utah’s fastest-growing suburbs. With low property crime (1,012 per 100,000) and safe roads (5.4 vehicle deaths per 100,000), Lehi is an ideal blend of growth and safety.

7. Fort Bliss, Texas

Fort Bliss offers a low cost of living and high safety standards. Its vehicular death rate of just 11.3 per 100,000 residents and low crime rates in all categories make it a standout in Texas.

8. Frisco, Texas

Frisco, home to the Dallas Cowboys, has seen a population boom of 72% in a decade. It still manages to maintain a low crime rate, especially for drug-related deaths, making it one of the safest growing suburbs in the U.S.

9. Dacula, Georgia

Just outside of Atlanta, Dacula is a small, quiet town gaining attention for its affordable housing and low crime rates. The area also has a lower-than-average vehicle mortality rate, which adds to its family-friendly appeal.

10. Castle Rock, Colorado

Castle Rock is perfectly positioned between Denver and Colorado Springs and is well known for outdoor beauty and low crime. It has a vehicular mortality rate of just 4.6 per 100,000, making it one of the safest suburbs in the Rocky Mountain region.

For many people, safety is a top priority when choosing where to live. Whether you’re raising a family or looking to enjoy a peaceful retirement, these suburbs offer low crime, safe roads, and healthy lifestyles.

With Great Falls, VA, taking the top spot, and Indiana and Texas placing multiple suburbs on the list, this study highlights where you can enjoy both comfort and peace of mind in the U.S. suburbs.

