Best and Worst States for Veterans: Where Does Pennsylvania Rank?

American veterans are entitled to various federal and state benefits that assist them long after their military service. These benefits include affordable housing, education for them and their families, and health care. However, not all states offer the same level of support. Some are much better than others for veterans.

If you’re a veteran or have one in your family, this ranking might make you reconsider whether you want to live in Pennsylvania. Let’s dive into the states that are best and worst for veterans, starting with the top performers.

How SmartAsset Ranked the Best States for Veterans

To determine which states are best for veterans, SmartAsset analyzed several key data points, including the number of veterans in each state, veteran unemployment rates, median income for veterans, and the availability of VA facilities. The goal was to identify which states provide the best overall support and quality of life for veterans.

According to a 2023 report, over 18 million veterans reside in the U.S., with more than 33,000 veterans classified as homeless. The report also highlighted Detroit, Michigan, as the worst city in the U.S. for veterans. Now, let’s see where Michigan and other states fall in the rankings of the best states for veterans.

Top 10 States for Veterans

1. Alaska

Veteran unemployment rate : 4.3%

: 4.3% Veteran income after housing : $36,831

: $36,831 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 2.89

Alaska tops the list with a strong support system for veterans. Despite a relatively high unemployment rate, veterans in Alaska benefit from a decent income and easy access to VA facilities.

2. South Dakota

Veteran unemployment rate : 2.43%

: 2.43% Veteran income after housing : $30,230

: $30,230 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 3.9

South Dakota ranks second for veterans, offering the lowest unemployment rate among veterans at 2.43%. Veterans in South Dakota also have access to a high number of VA facilities, making it an excellent state for veterans.

3. Wyoming

Veteran unemployment rate : 3.67%

: 3.67% Veteran income after housing : $31,010

: $31,010 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 4.23

Wyoming also offers a relatively low unemployment rate for veterans and provides good access to VA facilities. It’s a great place for veterans to live, especially with its focus on outdoor activities and a strong community for veterans.

4. Nebraska

Veteran unemployment rate : 1.91%

: 1.91% Veteran income after housing : $30,568

: $30,568 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 1.49

Nebraska ranks high in terms of veteran unemployment, with a low rate of 1.91%. However, the state has fewer VA facilities than some others on this list. Still, its low unemployment and reasonable income for veterans make it a solid choice.

5. North Dakota

Veteran unemployment rate : 3.33%

: 3.33% Veteran income after housing : $36,534

: $36,534 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 2.85

North Dakota provides veterans with a decent income and a low unemployment rate. Though it has fewer VA facilities, the state’s overall environment makes it attractive for veterans looking for a peaceful lifestyle.

6. Maine

Veteran unemployment rate : 4.9%

: 4.9% Veteran income after housing : $25,821

: $25,821 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 1.99

Maine ranks sixth, offering a reasonable number of VA facilities for veterans. However, the higher unemployment rate and lower median income for veterans make it less favorable compared to other states.

7. Montana

Veteran unemployment rate : 4.62%

: 4.62% Veteran income after housing : $25,746

: $25,746 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 2.83

Montana has a strong veteran community but faces challenges with higher unemployment and relatively low income levels for veterans. Despite this, the state’s natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle are appealing to many.

8. South Carolina

Veteran unemployment rate : 4.45%

: 4.45% Veteran income after housing : $27,720

: $27,720 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 0.85

South Carolina offers reasonable income for veterans, but its relatively low number of VA facilities makes it a less ideal state for veterans compared to others.

9. Virginia

Veteran unemployment rate : 3.98%

: 3.98% Veteran income after housing : $36,714

: $36,714 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 0.78

Virginia ranks well in terms of income for veterans and is home to many veteran organizations and resources, though it has fewer VA facilities per capita compared to other states.

10. Alabama

Veteran unemployment rate : 4.49%

: 4.49% Veteran income after housing : $29,025

: $29,025 VA facilities per 10,000 veterans: 0.95

Alabama provides veterans with decent income and access to VA facilities, but its relatively higher unemployment rate makes it less competitive for veterans compared to other top states.

For veterans seeking a supportive and affordable place to live, states like Alaska, South Dakota, and Wyoming are among the best options, with low unemployment rates, reasonable veteran incomes, and plenty of VA facilities. On the other hand, states like Maine, Montana, and South Carolina may offer fewer advantages due to higher unemployment rates and fewer resources. When deciding where to settle, veterans should weigh these factors to ensure they choose the best state for their needs.

