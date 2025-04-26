Atlanta Named Among America’s ‘Most Sinful’ Cities—See Which Other 13 Metros Made the Naughty List!

Let’s be honest: every city has its wild side. But some places have a little more mischief than others. A recent study by WalletHub ranked 180 U.S. cities based on just how “sinful” they are — and the results might surprise you!

From the flashing lights of Las Vegas to the lively streets of Atlanta, these cities show that a little bit of vice can add a lot of character.

How WalletHub Measured Sin

WalletHub looked at 37 different signs of trouble, like the number of violent crimes, adult-only businesses, and even how often people search for plastic surgery.

They grouped everything into seven categories:

Anger and Hatred

Jealousy

Excesses and Vices

Greed

Lust

Vanity

Laziness

The higher the city scored overall, the more “sinful” it was considered.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

No surprise here — Las Vegas is ranked the most sinful city in America!

With a vice score of 63, Vegas is number one for greed and ranks very high for lust too. They don’t call it “Sin City” for nothing.

2. Houston, Texas

Houston earned a total vice score of 57.21, landing first place for lust.

With lots of adult entertainment and some worrying crime stats, Houston has a wild side.

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philly scored 56.83 and ranked first for vanity.

More people there search for plastic surgery than anywhere else, proving beauty is a serious business in the City of Brotherly Love.

4. Los Angeles, California

The home of Hollywood ranked fourth, with a sin score of 55.12.

Los Angeles placed third in lust and had lots of adult-only businesses, even though crime rates have been improving lately.

5. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta’s sin score was 55.11, ranking second for lust and fourth for jealousy.

High theft and fraud rates gave Atlanta a spot near the top of the list.

6. Denver, Colorado

Denver, one of America’s fastest-growing cities, had a sin score of 53.86.

It ranked eighth for anger and hatred, likely due to a rise in violent crime.

7. Dallas, Texas

Dallas scored 53.12 and ranked high in lust and jealousy.

It has a lot of adult establishments and a noticeable amount of property crime.

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix earned a score of 53.01 and placed sixth in lust.

The city is famous for its busy nightlife and adult entertainment spots.

9. Miami, Florida

Miami tied with Phoenix with a score of 53.01.

It’s also number one in the U.S. for identity theft, giving it a strong ranking in jealousy.

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland had a sin index score of 52.05.

It ranked third in anger and hatred and fifth in excesses and vices, thanks partly to high obesity rates and an overload of fast-food restaurants.

11. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis scored 51.56 and came third for excesses and vices.

Rising drug and substance abuse issues might be a big part of the problem.

12. Orlando, Florida

Orlando had a score of 51.24 and ranked seventh for anger and hatred.

This category also looked at the number of hate groups in each city.

13. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge scored 50.51 and placed fifth in jealousy.

Property crimes seem to be a major reason why it ranked so high in that category.

While this list shows a playful side of America’s biggest cities, it doesn’t mean everyone living there is causing trouble!

Cities like Las Vegas, Houston, and Miami simply mix fun, chaos, and excitement into their everyday life — and sometimes that’s what makes them special. Whether you’re visiting or moving, these places prove that a little mischief can be part of the charm.

