America’s Favourite Sandwiches by State: What Virginia Loves Might Surprise You

Sandwiches are a staple food across the United States. From school lunches to late-night snacks, nearly every American has a go-to sandwich. But it turns out that sandwich preferences vary widely across states. A report by Zippia used Google Trends data to find out which sandwich each state loves the most.

Let’s explore what Americans are craving between two slices of bread—and see what’s the most searched and loved sandwich in Virginia.

Regional Sandwich Favourites Across the U.S.

Each state has its own flavour, and when it comes to sandwiches, the search data reflects local tastes, cultures, and culinary traditions. Here’s a look at how each state enjoys its sandwiches, starting with a few interesting ones.

Alabama – BBQ Sandwich

Alabamians love their barbecue, especially BBQ sandwiches smothered in the state’s signature white BBQ sauce—a tangy mayonnaise-based twist that’s both unique and beloved.

Alaska – The Grinder

Though far from the East Coast, Alaska has adopted a New England favourite—the Grinder. This hearty sub is packed with Italian meats, cheeses, and a crunchy veggie slaw, drizzled with red wine vinegar.

Arizona – Tortas

In Arizona, Mexican street food shines. The torta, a buttery, toasted bun stuffed with various meats and toppings, is a top choice for its rich flavour and cultural roots.

Arkansas – Chicken Sandwich

Fried, grilled, or smoked—chicken sandwiches top the list in Arkansas. Whether it’s spicy, crispy, or classic, locals are loving every bite.

California – Panini

No surprise here—California, known for fresh and health-conscious food, favours the panini. Grilled, crispy, and often topped with avocados, it’s a West Coast favourite.

Colorado – Doner Kebab

In Colorado, adventurers and food lovers opt for the doner kebab—a Turkish-inspired wrap with roasted meat, fresh veggies, and tangy sauces wrapped in soft pita bread.

Connecticut – Bacon, Egg & Cheese

In Connecticut, breakfast is serious business. The bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is the most popular pick—quick, filling, and perfect for busy mornings.

Delaware – Italian Sub

Delaware locals enjoy the Italian sub, a combo of salami, mortadella, prosciutto, and provolone dressed with fresh vegetables and red wine vinaigrette. It’s rich in flavour and history.

Florida – Cuban Sandwich

In Florida, the favourite is the Cuban sandwich, a flavorful mix of mojo roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on pressed Cuban bread—especially popular in Tampa and Miami.

Georgia – Chicken Sandwich

With Chick-fil-A’s roots in Georgia, it’s no wonder the chicken sandwich dominates here. From homemade versions to restaurant favourites, it’s the state’s comfort food.

Hawaii – Pastrami on Rye

In a twist, Hawaii’s favourite sandwich is the pastrami on rye—a classic deli sandwich from the mainland that offers bold flavours and a nostalgic feel.

Idaho – Tuna Sandwich

Tuna sandwiches are the go-to in Idaho. Whether it’s a light lunch or a packed office meal, the combination of tuna and mayo hits the spot for many.

Illinois – Italian Beef

Illinois, particularly Chicago, is known for its Italian beef sandwich. Slow-cooked beef, dipped in au jus and served with peppers, is a street food icon—boosted recently by the TV show The Bear.

Which Sandwich Rules in Virginia?

While not revealed in the snippet above, based on regional trends and past data, Virginia’s most-searched sandwich is likely the pulled pork BBQ sandwich. This aligns with Virginia’s Southern-influenced food culture and love for slow-cooked, smoky meats.

From the Italian beef in Chicago to tortas in Arizona and BBQ in Alabama, Americans show how diverse and delicious sandwich preferences can be. Whether you’re a fan of grilled paninis, hearty subs, or breakfast sandwiches, there’s a regional favourite that speaks to your taste.

So next time you’re making lunch, why not try the favourite sandwich from another state?

