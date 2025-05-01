15 Snobbiest States in the U.S. Based on Wine, Degrees & Ivy League Status

We’ve all met someone who thinks they know everything, loves to talk about fine wine, and won’t stop reminding you where they went to college. But did you know some U.S. states are statistically snobbier than others?

A light-hearted study by Zippia analysed data using four fun (but slightly snobby) factors:

% of adults with a bachelor’s degree

% of degrees in arts or humanities

Number of Ivy League colleges in the state

Annual wine consumption per adult

Of course, being educated or enjoying wine doesn’t make anyone a snob. This list is all in good humour—so don’t take it too seriously (unless you’re a snob, that is).

1. Massachusetts

Snob score: High

Massachusetts is home to Harvard, one of the world’s most prestigious universities. It also has the highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees—42%, the only state above the 40% mark.

2. Vermont

Vermont leads in arts and humanities education, with 29% of residents holding a bachelor’s degree. The state also drinks a fair bit of wine—26 bottles per adult per year, ranking third in the U.S.

3. Connecticut

Connecticut proudly claims Yale University. With 38% of its population holding a bachelor’s degree, the Nutmeg State ranks high on the intellectual scale—and the snobby one too.

4. New York

New York houses two Ivy League universities—Columbia and Cornell. With high academic prestige and moderate wine consumption (16 bottles per adult), New York comfortably earns a spot here.

5. New Hampshire

A high 36% bachelor’s degree rate, plus Dartmouth College, puts New Hampshire in fifth. But what really boosts its ranking? It has the highest wine drinking rate—28 bottles per adult per year!

6. Rhode Island

Tiny but mighty, Rhode Island is home to Brown University, and 33% of its population holds a college degree. That puts this little state right near the top for snob appeal.

7. California

Napa Valley gives California its wine fame, with 19 bottles per adult per year. On top of that, 26% of college grads studied arts or humanities, giving it a cultural edge.

8. Oregon

Just behind California, Oregon also sees 26% of graduates in arts/humanities, and a decent share of bachelor’s degrees, making it another culturally elite (and slightly snobby) state.

9. Maine

Maine doesn’t have any Ivy League schools, but with above-average college and arts degree rates, it still ranks high. Its saving grace? Lower wine intake—just 14 bottles per year.

10. Virginia

Virginia ties with Connecticut in having 38% bachelor’s degree holders, helping it sneak into the top 10 snobbiest states.

11. Washington

Washington combines education with culture. With many degree holders and 24% in arts or humanities, it earns its spot among the slightly snobby.

12. New Jersey

Although it has Princeton University, New Jersey scores lower due to its lowest arts and humanities degree rate—only 21%.

13. Maryland

Maryland actually leads the nation in bachelor’s degree holders, but its low wine consumption (12 bottles/year) helps it rank slightly lower.

14. Illinois

With 34% of adults having degrees, and 23% in arts and humanities, Illinois is comfortably cultured—but not over-the-top.

15. Hawaii

This might surprise tourists, but Hawaii has 32% bachelor’s degree holders and a decent wine intake (18 bottles/year). The numbers say it’s a little snobby—just not on the surface.

Even though this list is just for fun, it gives an interesting look at how education, wine, and prestigious colleges shape a state’s cultural image. So, whether your state made the list or not, just remember: being a little refined isn’t a bad thing—unless you brag too much about it!

