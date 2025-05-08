13 US States Where Squatters Can Easily Claim Property Rights

Imagine finding out that someone has moved into your second home or started living on your land without permission. That alone is worrying. But what’s even more shocking is the fact that in many US states, squatters can legally claim ownership of the property after staying there for some time.

This concept is called “squatter’s rights,” or more formally, adverse possession. While it sounds strange, it’s very real—and it exists in every state in the US. But in some states, the laws make it easier for squatters to take over land than in others.

Here’s a look at 13 US states where the required time for squatters to take legal ownership is under 10 years—making it much easier for them to claim someone else’s property.

What Are Squatter’s Rights?

Squatter’s rights refer to laws that allow someone to claim ownership of a property they don’t legally own—if they live there for a specific period and meet certain conditions. These laws are meant to make sure unused land doesn’t go to waste. But they can also create major problems for property owners.

The rules vary by state. Some require property tax payments, while others only recognise a squatter’s claim if they have a document called “color of title”—something that looks like a real deed but isn’t legally valid.

Now, let’s look at the states with the lowest time requirements.

1. Alaska

In Alaska, squatters can claim land after 7 years if they have color of title. Without it, they need to stay for 10 years.

2. Arizona

In Arizona, squatters only need to stay 3 years if they start paying property taxes. Otherwise, the requirement is 10 years.

3. Arkansas

Arkansas allows squatters to make a claim in 7 years, but only if they pay property taxes and the land was originally unenclosed and unimproved.

4. California

California’s law is strict yet short—5 years of residence with property tax payments allows squatters to claim rights.

5. Colorado

Normally, squatters in Colorado need to stay 18 years, but with color of title, this drops to 7 years.

6. Georgia

Georgia has a high default requirement of 20 years, but with color of title, squatters can make a claim in 7 years.

7. Illinois

In Illinois, squatters can make a claim after 7 years if they pay property taxes. Otherwise, they need 20 years of continuous stay.

8. Kentucky

Kentucky also has a 7-year rule for those with color of title. Without it, the time required is 15 years.

9. Montana

Squatters must pay property taxes in Montana. If they do, they can make a claim after just 5 years.

10. Tennessee

In Tennessee, squatters need to stay 7 years if they have color of title. Without it, they must live there for 20 years.

11. Texas

Texas is surprisingly lenient. Squatters with color of title can claim land in just 3 years. Even without it, making improvements allows a claim after 5 years.

12. Utah

Utah has a flat rule—7 years of open occupancy (like planting, fencing, or improving the land) is enough to claim ownership.

13. Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, if squatters pay property taxes, they can claim land after 7 years. Without that, the requirement jumps to 20 years.

Squatter’s rights may sound like a legal loophole, but they are real and active in all US states. While these laws were originally made to encourage the use of abandoned land, they can be dangerous for property owners who don’t keep an eye on their second homes or vacant land.

If you own property in the US, especially in any of these 13 states, it’s important to know the law, secure your property, and check in regularly. It could save you from a costly legal fight or even losing your land completely.

