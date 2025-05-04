12 Friendliest Cities in the USA That Feel Like Home

Everyone loves a place where neighbours smile, help each other, and make you feel welcome. In the US, some cities stand out for their community spirit, safety, and volunteer culture. If you’re looking to move or just visit, these cities are known for their friendly vibes and warm hearts.

Neighbor.com, a self-storage and community platform, conducted a detailed study of the 100 largest metro areas in the country. Using data from a national survey, government statistics, and community behaviour like volunteering and voter turnout, they ranked the most neighborly cities in America.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 12 cities where kindness, connection, and community spirit shine the brightest.

1. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison takes the crown as the friendliest city in the USA. Known for its massive producer-only farmers’ market, scenic outdoors, and active residents, the city’s charm lies in its strong community participation—nearly 60% of locals voted in the last mayoral election.

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis shows that Midwest hospitality is real. With high scores in both volunteering and charitable giving, the city is full of helpful, community-driven people. Add its beautiful lakes and lively art scene, and you’ve got a place that’s both friendly and fun.

3. Colorado Springs, Colorado

With breathtaking Rocky Mountain views and the highest volunteer rate in the country (69%), Colorado Springs is more than a tourist spot—it’s a city where people genuinely care. Its housing market is hot, but its community spirit is even stronger.

4. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is a sunny paradise with warm beaches and a fast-growing population. Between 2021 and 2022, it saw a 3.4% population growth, the highest among the top 25 cities. Its relaxed vibe and welcoming nature make it a lovely place to live.

5. Rochester, New York

Breaking the tough New Yorker stereotype, Rochester ranks high for giving and volunteering. Its residents go above and beyond to help others, proving you don’t need a Southern accent to be friendly.

6. Provo, Utah

Affordable living and a strong sense of community make Provo one of Utah’s most neighbourly places. It’s full of volunteers and budding businesses, making it a great spot for both personal and professional growth.

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

The capital of Utah is known for its clean streets, tech-friendly environment, and high voter turnout. Locals here are active, supportive, and always willing to lend a hand.

8. Ogden, Utah

As Utah’s oldest city, Ogden has history—and heart. Half of its residents volunteer regularly, and the city’s lively downtown and easy access to nature make it a happy, active place to be.

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh offers a mix of Southern charm and modern opportunity. With a strong economy and miles of greenway trails, it’s ideal for nature lovers and new families alike. The city also welcomed many new residents recently, all greeted with open arms.

10. Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, the state capital, has seen a huge wave of new residents—over 30,000 between 2020 and 2022. Thanks to high voter turnout and a growing sense of community, Richmond is gaining a name for being both friendly and affordable.

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

A beloved holiday destination, Virginia Beach also has strong community values. It ranked highest for voter turnout and has many family-friendly attractions like parks and beaches that bring neighbours together.

12. Seattle, Washington

Seattle might be known for its coffee and tech giants, but it’s also a generous city. With high marks in both volunteering and charitable giving, Seattleites care deeply about their community and making the city better for everyone.

Whether you’re thinking of moving or just curious about the most welcoming places in the US, these 12 cities stand out for all the right reasons. From volunteering and voting to safety and generosity, they prove that community spirit is still alive and well. In these cities, neighbours aren’t just people living next door—they’re friends, helpers, and part of what makes life feel good.

