10 Wealthiest Cities in the United States in 2024

The cost of living may be rising, but so is the income of the average American household. According to USAFacts, earnings have gone up in recent years—even after adjusting for inflation. Not every family in America lives a luxury life, but some cities are clearly home to the country’s richest families.

U.S. News and World Report used the latest Census Bureau data to list the wealthiest cities in America. As expected, most of them are in California, especially near Silicon Valley.

Let’s look at the top 10 wealthiest cities in the US, based on household income, home prices, and lifestyle.

1. Dublin, California

Dublin is currently the wealthiest city in the USA. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, housing here is expensive—148% higher than the national average. The median household income is $205,219, and over 77.5% of families earn more than $100,000 a year.

2. Sammamish, Washington

Sammamish may sound fun, but it’s a serious place when it comes to wealth. Surrounded by hills and greenery, this city has a median income of $201,370. Nearly 80% of families earn over $100K, and many people work in IT and tech jobs.

3. Palo Alto, California

Known for Stanford University and its central role in Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is where many tech millionaires live. The median household income is $195,781, and homes here can cost up to $3.1 million.

4. Newton, Massachusetts

A peaceful suburb near Boston, Newton is perfect for professionals and families. It has excellent schools and a median household income of $183,208. Around 70.7% of families make over $100,000.

5. Milpitas, California

Milpitas is a growing tech city at the edge of the San Francisco Bay. It’s diverse, progressive, and full of job opportunities. About 72.4% of households earn more than $100,000.

6. Bethesda, Maryland

Just 20 minutes from Washington, DC, Bethesda is quiet, classy, and wealthy. It’s home to professionals in government and healthcare. The median household income is $167,162.

7. San Ramon, California

San Ramon is a family-friendly city with parks, hills, and a strong economy. Its median income is $162,388, and 73% of residents earn more than $100K per year.

8. Mountain View, California

Home to Google’s main headquarters, Mountain View is modern and scenic. The median household income is $157,243, with 70% of families earning over $100K.

9. Sunnyvale, California

Another Silicon Valley city, Sunnyvale is full of career opportunities, especially in tech. The median income is $156,059, making it a top choice for high earners.

10. Fremont, California

Fremont is the fourth-largest city in Silicon Valley. It has a median household income of $155,968. Nearly 70% of residents earn more than $100,000, and it often appears on “best places to live” lists.

These ten cities, from Dublin to Fremont, are where many of America’s richest families live. Most are located in California, especially around Silicon Valley, which continues to attract top talent and high salaries in the tech industry. Cities like Sammamish and Bethesda show that wealth isn’t limited to California alone.

While these places are expensive, they offer strong job markets, great schools, and high-quality living. If you’re curious about where the richest Americans live, this list gives you a clear picture of the cities leading the nation in wealth.

