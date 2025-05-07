10 U.S. States Banning the Most Books in Schools (2022–2023)

Book banning in schools has become a big topic of debate in the United States. As more school districts remove certain books from libraries and classrooms, many people are asking: Should we protect students from sensitive content, or protect their freedom to learn and think freely?

According to Pen America, a non-profit group that promotes free expression, book bans are rising across many states. While some believe these bans are necessary to protect children from inappropriate content, others worry about censorship and limiting access to important literature.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 U.S. states that banned the most books between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

How the Book Ban Data Was Collected

Pen America tracked book bans at the school district level, using data from public reports and announcements. The numbers show which states banned the most books, but they may not include all bans. Some schools may have quietly removed books without making it public.

1. Florida – 1,406 Book Ban

Florida leads the nation in school book bans. The Curriculum Transparency Act now requires schools to list all books available to students. Parent groups have used this information to challenge books like Flowers for Algernon and My Sister’s Keeper.

2. Texas – 625 Book Bans

In Texas, seven school districts banned 625 books. The state passed a book rating law, which makes booksellers label books with sexual content. Any book rated “sexually explicit” is banned from school libraries.

3. Missouri – 333 Book Bans

Missouri recently banned visual depictions of sexual content in school books. Some well-known authors like Mark Twain and William Shakespeare had their books removed from libraries in parts of the state.

4. Utah – 281 Book Bans

Utah’s law against books with “indecent content” has caused the removal of several classic works, including Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye. The wording of the law is broad, leading to confusion about what books are allowed.

5. Pennsylvania – 186 Book Bans

In Pennsylvania, many school districts have banned books, but some lawmakers are pushing back. A new anti-book ban bill was introduced to protect students’ right to read.

6. South Carolina – 127 Book Bans

South Carolina banned over 100 books in schools. The state’s education department even ended its partnership with the South Carolina Association of Librarians after the group raised concerns about banning books.

7. Virginia – 75 Book Bans

Virginia law requires schools to notify parents when teaching materials include sexual content. While lawmakers say the law was not meant to ban books, many schools have taken that step anyway.

8. North Carolina – 58 Book Bans

North Carolina passed the Parent’s Bill of Rights, giving parents more control over school materials. Many parents used this right to challenge and remove books from libraries.

9. Wisconsin – 43 Book Bans

In Wisconsin, books by authors like Margaret Atwood and Kurt Vonnegut were banned in certain districts. Most of these books were intended for high school readers.

10. Michigan – 39 Book Bans

Michigan had fewer bans than the other states on this list, but many educators are still concerned. A group of librarians started a “Right to Read” campaign to fight back against book censorship.

The rise in book bans across the United States shows how divided people are on what students should be allowed to read. Some believe it’s about protecting children, while others argue it limits freedom and access to different ideas.

As this trend continues, it’s important for communities to talk openly about the role of books in education. Students deserve access to a wide range of stories and viewpoints to help them learn and grow. Whether you’re a parent, student, or teacher, staying informed and involved in school decisions is more important than ever.

