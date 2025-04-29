10 States Where Deadly Animal Encounters Are Most Common

While most Georgia residents aren’t worried about deadly animals every time they step outside, dangerous animals do exist in various parts of the United States. Some states, in particular, have a higher chance of residents encountering fatal animal attacks. Georgia is one of these states, but where does it rank?

Analyzing the Data

Outdoor resource Outforia reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine how many fatal animal attacks on humans occurred between 1999 and 2019. They focused on the most dangerous predators in North America to find out which states saw the most deadly encounters.

1. Texas

Texas holds the top spot with 520 fatalities over the 20-year period. The state is home to several dangerous animals, including black widow spiders, water moccasin snakes, alligators, and sharks. With such a variety of dangerous creatures, it’s not surprising that Texas leads the list.

2. California

California comes in second, with 299 fatalities between 1999 and 2019. The state is known for having six species of venomous rattlesnakes. Additionally, dangerous animals like mountain lions and sharks contribute to the risk of fatal encounters in California.

3. Florida

Florida ranks third, with nearly 250 fatalities from animals during the same period. The state is home to alligators, venomous snakes, and other potentially dangerous wildlife. A tragic example includes a 2-year-old boy’s death from an alligator attack at Disney World. With such incidents making headlines, Florida’s ranking is no surprise.

4. North Carolina

North Carolina ranks fourth, with 180 fatalities over the 20 years. The state has a mix of dangerous creatures, including copperhead snakes, black bears, and brown recluse spiders. These animals contribute to the higher risk of fatal encounters across the state.

5. Tennessee

Tennessee is tied with North Carolina in terms of risk, with 170 fatalities caused by animals. The state is home to venomous snakes like the timber rattlesnake, whose bite can cause severe swelling and difficulty breathing, adding to the danger.

6. Georgia

Georgia ranks sixth, with 161 fatalities caused by animals between 1999 and 2019. Venomous snakes like diamondback and copperhead snakes contribute significantly to the number of deaths. Retirees and nature lovers are advised to take precautions, such as wearing boots and long pants when walking in forested areas to reduce the risk.

7. Ohio

Ohio also sees 161 fatalities due to animal attacks, tying with Georgia. Venomous species like the Northern Copperhead snake are among the most dangerous in the state. Additionally, the increasing black bear population in Ohio can create life-threatening situations if provoked.

8. Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, 148 people died due to animals between 1999 and 2019. While larger animals may be the obvious danger, insects like ticks can be deadly too. Deer ticks, for example, can carry the Powassan virus, which has a high mortality rate if contracted.

9. Michigan

Michigan ranks ninth with 138 fatalities. Dangerous animals in Michigan include gray wolves, venomous spiders, and other wildlife. The state’s unpredictable seasons create opportunities for dangerous animal encounters, leading to a higher number of fatalities.

10. New York

Although New York City is unlikely to pose any deadly animal encounters, Upstate New York is a different story. In rural areas, there are timber rattlesnakes, wolves, and bees. Around 100 Americans die each year from bee stings, often due to allergic reactions like anaphylactic shock.

While animal encounters resulting in fatalities are rare, these states have higher risks based on the presence of dangerous wildlife. Texas, California, and Florida top the list, with many deadly animals calling these states home. For those living in or visiting these areas, it’s important to stay aware of your surroundings, take necessary precautions, and stay informed about local wildlife to reduce the risk of dangerous animal encounters.

