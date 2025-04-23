10 Cities Where Homeowners Pay the Most—And 4 Are in Illinois!

Buying a house is a big investment—but it doesn’t stop there. Real estate taxes are a major ongoing cost for homeowners, and in some cities, these taxes can take a serious toll on your finances.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a retiree, the property tax rate in your area can greatly affect your cost of living.

In a recent study, SmartAsset compared real estate taxes paid vs. median home values in 330 U.S. cities. The result? A list of places where homeowners feel the heaviest property tax burden—and Illinois dominates the list.

How Is Property Tax Burden Measured?

SmartAsset compared:

Median home value in each city

in each city Median annual property tax paid

To get the effective tax rate (% of home value paid as tax)

Let’s look at the top 10 cities where property taxes are highest compared to home value.

Top 10 Cities With the Highest Real Estate Tax Burden

1. Rockford, Illinois

Median home value: $107,900

$107,900 Annual property tax: $3,283

$3,283 Effective tax rate: 3.04%

Rockford may offer affordable housing, but it tops the list with the highest tax burden in the U.S.

2. Waterbury, Connecticut

Median home value: $193,300

$193,300 Annual tax: $5,324

$5,324 Effective tax rate: 2.75%

Waterbury homeowners pay a steep tax, making this scenic city one of the costliest for property owners.

3. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median home value: $229,900

$229,900 Annual tax: $6,130

$6,130 Effective tax rate: 2.67%

Despite its charm, Bridgeport ranks third with a high property tax burden.

4. Aurora, Illinois

Median home value: $235,800

$235,800 Annual tax: $6,128

$6,128 Effective tax rate: 2.60%

Just outside Chicago, Aurora’s taxes take a toll despite being more affordable than the big city.

5. Elgin, Illinoi

Median home value: $244,900

$244,900 Annual tax: $6,194

$6,194 Effective tax rate: 2.53%

Elgin homeowners pay the second-highest average tax amount in the top 10 list.

6. Rochester, New York

Median home value: $112,000

$112,000 Annual tax: $2,806

$2,806 Effective tax rate: 2.51%

Homes are cheaper in Rochester, but the percentage paid in taxes is high.

7. Syracuse, New York

Median home value: $125,600

$125,600 Annual tax: $3,026

$3,026 Effective tax rate: 2.41%

College town charm comes at a price, with Syracuse residents paying some of the highest tax percentages.

8. Peoria, Illinois

Median home value: $143,500

$143,500 Annual tax: $3,402

$3,402 Effective tax rate: 2.37%

Peoria continues Illinois’ streak with high taxes relative to home value.

9. Lansing, Michigan

Median home value: $112,100

$112,100 Annual tax: $2,597

$2,597 Effective tax rate: 2.32%

Even in the Michigan capital, real estate taxes are steep for the average homeowner.

10. Pearland, Texas

Median home value: $313,200

$313,200 Annual tax: $7,247

$7,247 Effective tax rate: 2.31%

Though homes are costlier here, Pearland’s tax percentage is still high, making it tough on buyers.

High Property Taxes Hurt More in Certain Cities

Real estate taxes are something every homeowner must pay—but where you live makes a huge difference in how much you pay each year. Cities like Rockford, Aurora, and Elgin in Illinois, along with parts of Connecticut and New York, have some of the highest effective property tax rates in the U.S.

So if you’re planning to buy a home, remember that lower home prices don’t always mean lower costs in the long run. Always check the effective property tax rate—it might save you a lot of money!

