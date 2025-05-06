Mount Pleasant Considers Changes to Seaside Farms Development

Big changes could be on the way for Seaside Farms in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, as the Town Council is set to discuss a request to allow a new hotel in the area. The meeting is scheduled for Monday morning at 8 a.m., and the proposal has already sparked public interest and concern.

What’s the Proposal About?

The official meeting agenda says the request is to amend the Seaside Farms Planned Development (PD). The goal is to allow one additional hotel within the Neighborhood Retail and Office Tracts of the area.

This means developers want permission to build a hotel in a part of Seaside Farms that currently doesn’t allow one under existing rules.

Mayor Responds to Rumors

Ahead of the meeting, Mayor Will Haynie addressed some public rumors on Facebook. Many residents were worried that the Harris Teeter store at Seaside Farms might be replaced with condos or a hotel.

However, the mayor wrote:

“There are NO plans to turn the Seaside Harris Teeter into condos or a hotel. In fact, they have 2 good leasing prospects for the space.”

What About the Yamato Steakhouse?

Another concern was about the Yamato Steakhouse, which is also located in Seaside Farms. Mayor Haynie clarified that this restaurant is not owned by the Beach Company, the firm behind the development.

He explained that the restaurant owners do want a boutique hotel to be allowed in the area, but the council has not approved it. The mayor also shared his stance:

“I will oppose it.”

Council Decision Still Pending

As of now, the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission will take up the proposal during their Monday morning meeting. The final decision has not yet been made, and the public is waiting to see whether the council will approve the requested changes.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Haynie for further comments but has not received a response yet.

Residents of Mount Pleasant are closely watching what will happen next in the Seaside Farms development. While there are no current plans to replace the Harris Teeter or Yamato Steakhouse, the proposal to add a new hotel is under review. Mayor Haynie has made it clear he is against the hotel plan, but the Town Council has the final say. Monday’s meeting will be an important moment in shaping the future of this popular retail and residential area.

