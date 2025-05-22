A man spent more than 40 minutes on the phone with his mother and a friend after his fiancée jumped out of his truck, never contacting 911 and left her for dead: Cops

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN – A 35-year-old Minnesota man is facing serious charges after allegedly leaving his injured girlfriend to die on a roadside following a drunken argument and never calling for help, according to authorities.

Johnathan James Schafer has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a death and driving under the influence, after police say his girlfriend, Julia Marie Marthaler, 23, died from severe head trauma after she jumped from his moving truck during an argument on May 15.

What Happened on May 15?

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began when Schafer’s mother called 911 at 9:18 p.m., saying her son had told her his girlfriend “jumped out of his truck.” Minutes later, another woman also called 911 with the same information, saying her friend “Johnnie” had confessed to her too.

Schafer allegedly told both women he went to check on Marthaler, found her unresponsive, but never called 911 himself. Instead, he reportedly sat in his truck, drunk and on the phone, while emergency services were being alerted by others.

Police Encounter at the Dog Park

Deputies located Schafer at a dog park in Becker, roughly eight minutes from where the incident happened. He was reportedly still on the phone, smelled strongly of alcohol, and had blood on his hand and on the truck door. There was also a shotgun in the vehicle, police said.

He initially refused to get off the call to speak with officers but later led them to the spot where Marthaler had jumped — a remote backroad near the 5800 block of 140th Avenue Southeast.

A Tragic Discovery

Officers found Julia Marthaler lying in the grass just off the road, suffering from critical head injuries. Despite efforts by emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police noted Schafer had been on the phone with others for over 42 minutes — but never once contacted emergency services himself. He was detained and later arrested at the scene.

Schafer’s Statement to Police

Following his Miranda warning, Schafer told officers he and Marthaler had been at a bar for dinner and drinks. After leaving, they got into an argument. Marthaler allegedly wanted to stay out, so Schafer drove her around on rural back roads.

At some point during the drive, he said she jumped out of the moving vehicle. Schafer admitted he stopped to check on her but panicked when he saw another vehicle approaching and fled the scene, leaving her behind.

Prior Record and Legal Consequences

Sherburne County records show Schafer was already on probation for a domestic violence protection order violation earlier this year. He is currently being held without bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison, and authorities say additional charges may be filed after further investigation, including toxicology reports to determine his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash.

Johnathan Schafer faces serious consequences after allegedly driving drunk, engaging in an argument with his girlfriend, and leaving her to die after she jumped from his truck. Despite spending over 40 minutes talking to friends and family after the incident, he never called 911, which authorities say could have made a difference. Julia Marthaler tragically died at the scene, and Schafer now awaits a court decision that could lead to years behind bars.

